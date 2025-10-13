Soundbites and sentiment from DAS London Day 1

Industry executives weigh in on last week’s “stress test” and the importance of stablecoins

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Jito Chief Legal Officer Rebecca Rettig | DAS London 2025 by Blockworks

share


This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

This version of DAS London felt extra timely as stablecoins proliferate, tokenization developments multiply, DATs keep buying their desired tokens and more US crypto ETFs wait in the wings. 

Not to mention the latest crypto turbulence, which spurred a historic level of liquidations Friday — making this gathering feel even more fitting, in a way. 

Christopher Holmes, a member of the House of Lords, alluded to that “crash” Monday morning, asking the crowd: “How’s everybody’s blood pressure?”

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan was later asked how much Friday’s activity damaged this crypto cycle. He was resolute in his answer: “Not at all.”

His firm’s main customers are professional investors — family offices, financial advisers and institutions — that he says are driving this cycle by growing their crypto allocations from, let’s say, 0% to 3%. That’s mostly into bitcoin, which remains up ~23% year to date and roughly 6x what it was just three years ago.

“The people driving the market can’t pronounce solana,” Hougan added.

Newsletter

Subscribe to Forward Guidance Newsletter

Stablecoins — with a market value just shy of $300 billion — were another big talking point. 

Inversion founder Santiago Roel Santos, for example, criticized exchanges upping their max leverage offerings to traders. He warned that the industry best not rely too much on centralized exchanges to acquire users. 

“[With] stablecoins in their own right, as a tokenization product, we don’t need to innovate more than that for this industry to be 10x larger and transform businesses,” Santos argued.

Apeiron Investment Group founder Christian Angermayer also addressed stablecoins:

Loading Tweet..

Panelists touched on regulation too. 

UK Parliament member Nigel Farage, who seeks to become Britain’s next prime minister, said the vast majority of his colleagues can’t hold a crypto convo

“You might as well be speaking Swahili to them,” he told Blockworks co-founder Michael Ippolito.

Loading Tweet..

Speaking of regulation, Jito Labs chief legal officer Rebecca Rettig said on the DAS stage she doesn’t expect US market structure legislation to pass this year. She’s eyeing 2026.

“The best thing would be if we stop having regulatory panels two to three years from now, because the lawyers can just be back-office people like we’re supposed to be,” she said to laughter. 

Rettig added: “The biggest question is, and will remain to be, what do we do about DeFi?” Regulators want to, after all, hold people/front-ends accountable in that realm; that could slow down market structure clarity. 

“It is almost like you’re explaining robots to people or what the future looks like,” she noted. “It’s very hard for financial regulators to believe that things that look so similar to what they know from centralized legislation can actually happen without any human intervention.”

It was DeFi platforms like Aave that operated smoother than various centralized players during what many called the latest “stress test,” Rettig said.

Let’s wrap up this Day 1 recap with a bigger-picture quote from DeFi Development Corp. CEO Joseph Onorati. It’s a theme that seems to sum up most DAS events. 

He said he didn’t view his move to running a Nasdaq-listed Solana treasury company as a transition from DeFi to TradFi. Rather, it was just “a natural progression” given regulatory changes, which he said will allow these two systems to keep merging.

“In 20 years…hopefully [finance is] more decentralized than centralized,” Onorati noted. “But there’s just going to be one system in the long run.”

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Cross‑Chain Interoperability Stack

The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

AnalysisDeFi

Crypto liquidations drive historic market turbulence 

Friday saw dramatic crypto market activity in the hours after President Donald Trump threatened a new flare-up in US-China trade tensions.

by Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Markets

Polymarket bets trigger Nobel leak probe in Norway

Officials suspect potential insider trading after wagers on Nobel Peace Prize winner surged hours before announcement

by Blockworks /
article-image

Finance

Morgan Stanley opens crypto fund access to all wealth clients

The bank will allow bitcoin and ether fund exposure in any account type, marking a post-election shift in Wall Street’s crypto stance

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Kalshi raises $300M at $5B valuation

The CFTC-regulated event-trading platform expands into hybrid markets as Wall Street and crypto investors converge

by Blockworks /
article-image

Policy

Russia’s central bank to allow limited crypto activity by banks

The Bank of Russia will let banks handle cryptocurrencies under tight reserve caps as lawmakers prepare a digital asset bill

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

Can money buy Ethereum? On power and protocol politics

Speculation about a DAT company steering Ethereum overlooks its governance: messy and resistant to corporate capture

by Macauley Peterson /