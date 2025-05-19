regulation

OpinionThe Breakdown

Breaking the law can be productive (for everyone)

Cash enables law evasion at a small scale and crypto enables it on a large scale

by Byron Gilliam /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

‘No brainer’ to expand into US: OKX US CEO

Roshan Robert told Blockworks that OKX brought him on back in September to plan out its US expansion

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Rep. Waters blocks joint House crypto hearing, cites Trump conflict of interest

Digital Assets Subcommittee Chair Bryan Steil called for a “roundtable” discussion in lieu of a formal hearing

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto industry sounds off on legislative speed bumps

As some Democratic senators oppose the latest draft of the GENIUS Act, Arizona’s governor calls bitcoin “untested”

by Ben Strack /
DeFiPolicy

Exclusive: DeFi Education Fund advocates for ‘safe harbor’ first proposed by Commissioner Peirce 

The DeFi Education Fund has ideas on how the crypto-friendly SEC can bring Commissioner Peirce’s vision to life

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Putting a bow on the DeFi broker rule saga

A crypto-industry lawsuit is “moot” now that Joint Resolution 25 has been signed into law

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Canada again set to beat US to milestone crypto ETF launch

Four firms prepare their launches on the Toronto Stock Exchange while the SEC mulls proposals

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Execs share ‘wish lists’ for SEC at agency’s second crypto roundtable

Panelists from Coinbase, Uniswap Labs and NYSE were among those making recommendations on crypto trading rules

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

Nova Labs announces SEC settlement

The firm behind Helium announced that it reached a settlement with the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Congress keeps talking crypto amid trade war shifts

The House’s Digital Assets Subcommittee met today, and the next step for STABLE and GENIUS stablecoin bills is a floor vote

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump gears up to unveil ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs 

The president reportedly was still working on his tariff policy plans late Tuesday evening

by Casey Wagner /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Crypto’s seeing the ‘right tailwinds’: 21Shares

Crypto may benefit from developments during the second quarter after a rough start to the year

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Trump’s SEC pick grilled on past agency actions, conflicts of interest 

Top Committee Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her opening statement accused Atkins of “helping billionaire CEOs like Sam Bankman-Fried”

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto comes to Washington: Takeaways from the DC Blockchain Summit

It’s a busy week as DC prepares for confirmations and policies that may have major impacts on crypto

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Making sense of Trump Media’s ETF link-up with Crypto.com

Experts discuss the future of crypto ETFs as Trump puts “money where his mouth is”

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Inaugural crypto roundtable shows ‘clarity’ is a long way off

The SEC’s new crypto task force met Friday, but agreement on “defining security status” remains elusive

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump praises crypto ‘pioneers’, reaffirms need for supportive laws

At DAS, the US president noted he’s called upon Congress to enact “simple, common-sense rules” for stablecoins and market structure

by Ben Strack /
People

Trump promises US will ‘dominate crypto’

The first sitting president to address a crypto conference says the US is positioned to “dominate crypto and the next generation of financial technologies”

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Private company shares could be tokenized in the ‘next 4 years’: Blockworks Research

Tokenized private equity is the next “greatest” opportunity, BWR analyst Carlos Gonzalez Campo writes

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

How the SEC should categorize tokens: a16z Crypto

A16z Crypto lists seven buckets for tokens and recommendations for how to regulate them, in a filing submitted to the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Senate advances stablecoin bill with bipartisan support

The GENIUS Act aims to establish regulatory guidelines for stablecoins

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

House overturns IRS DeFi broker rule with bipartisan resolution

Having passed Congress, the resolution will now head to Trump’s desk

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto summit without substance?

Those hoping for an executive order, a bill draft, or a major announcement from the CFTC or SEC were disappointed

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Reactions are mixed to BTC reserve, crypto stockpile 

Industry watchers weigh in on Trump’s Thursday night executive order

by Ben Strack /

