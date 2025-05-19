regulation
Cash enables law evasion at a small scale and crypto enables it on a large scale
Roshan Robert told Blockworks that OKX brought him on back in September to plan out its US expansion
Digital Assets Subcommittee Chair Bryan Steil called for a “roundtable” discussion in lieu of a formal hearing
As some Democratic senators oppose the latest draft of the GENIUS Act, Arizona’s governor calls bitcoin “untested”
The DeFi Education Fund has ideas on how the crypto-friendly SEC can bring Commissioner Peirce’s vision to life
A crypto-industry lawsuit is “moot” now that Joint Resolution 25 has been signed into law
Four firms prepare their launches on the Toronto Stock Exchange while the SEC mulls proposals
Panelists from Coinbase, Uniswap Labs and NYSE were among those making recommendations on crypto trading rules
The firm behind Helium announced that it reached a settlement with the SEC
The House’s Digital Assets Subcommittee met today, and the next step for STABLE and GENIUS stablecoin bills is a floor vote
The president reportedly was still working on his tariff policy plans late Tuesday evening
Crypto may benefit from developments during the second quarter after a rough start to the year
Top Committee Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her opening statement accused Atkins of “helping billionaire CEOs like Sam Bankman-Fried”
It’s a busy week as DC prepares for confirmations and policies that may have major impacts on crypto
Experts discuss the future of crypto ETFs as Trump puts “money where his mouth is”
The SEC’s new crypto task force met Friday, but agreement on “defining security status” remains elusive
At DAS, the US president noted he’s called upon Congress to enact “simple, common-sense rules” for stablecoins and market structure
The first sitting president to address a crypto conference says the US is positioned to “dominate crypto and the next generation of financial technologies”
Tokenized private equity is the next “greatest” opportunity, BWR analyst Carlos Gonzalez Campo writes
A16z Crypto lists seven buckets for tokens and recommendations for how to regulate them, in a filing submitted to the SEC
The GENIUS Act aims to establish regulatory guidelines for stablecoins
Having passed Congress, the resolution will now head to Trump’s desk
Those hoping for an executive order, a bill draft, or a major announcement from the CFTC or SEC were disappointed
Industry watchers weigh in on Trump’s Thursday night executive order