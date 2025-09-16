UK set to announce closer crypto cooperation with US: FT

Reports suggest the UK government is planning new coordination with US regulators on cryptocurrency oversight to strengthen market supervision

by Blockworks /
article-image

Barley Birds and Beasts/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

The UK government is preparing to announce expanded cooperation with the United States on cryptocurrency regulation, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The move would align oversight frameworks and strengthen supervision of digital asset markets, which have grown significantly in both jurisdictions. Coordination will likely focus on market conduct, anti-money laundering (AML) standards, and stablecoin regulation, areas where fragmented approaches have raised concerns among policymakers.

The UK has positioned itself as a potential global hub for digital assets, with recent legislation covering stablecoins and digital settlement assets. The nation’s draft crypto-asset regime, published in April 2025, is a key piece of the backdrop to these US-UK coordination talks.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Under the draft Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities and Miscellaneous Provisions) (Cryptoassets) Order 2025, the government would formally bring “qualifying cryptoassets” and “qualifying stablecoins” under the regulatory perimeter of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The reforms include proposals for conduct and prudential requirements for firms issuing stablecoins and for custodians safeguarding cryptoassets.

In the US, meanwhile, the passage of the GENIUS Act in July 2025 sets out one of the first comprehensive federal regulatory frameworks specifically for stablecoins, including detailed rules on reserve backing, audits, and transparency.

A coordinated transatlantic approach could reduce regulatory arbitrage, where firms exploit gaps between jurisdictions. The announcement comes at a time when several countries, including members of the EU and Asia-Pacific, are finalizing their own crypto rulebooks. Alignment between the US and UK may pressure other jurisdictions to harmonize standards.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.jpg

Research

Tokenize, Trade, Expand: The Figure Thesis

Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

Business

Google announces AI payments protocol with stablecoin support: Reports

The open-source framework, built with Coinbase and Salesforce, reportedly aims to enable seamless agent-to-agent transactions across AI apps

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Circle invests in HYPE and eyes validator role

The stablecoin issuer makes its first HYPE token purchase as it signals deeper intentions within Hyperliquid governance

by Blockworks /
article-image

Finance

Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany under MiCA

Santander’s digital bank adds Bitcoin, Ether and more, with Spain rollout set to follow in weeks

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessThe Drop

American Express launches travel stamp NFTs on Base

Crypto wallets are spun up on the backend to facilitate Amex’s latest blockchain push

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Symbiotic teams with Chainlink, Lombard for cross-chain Bitcoin security

As part of the rollout, Symbiotic unveiled two staking vaults: a $100 million LINK vault and a 20 million BARD vault

by Blockworks /
article-image

Policy

The Fellowship PAC launches with $100M for pro-crypto candidate

New super PAC aims to safeguard US crypto leadership with transparency and innovation-focused backing

by Blockworks /