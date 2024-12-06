UK
Pump.fun has been the most popular app on Solana for much of this year
The FCA’s director of payments and digital assets shared some takeaways from chats with crypto companies and law firms
How have central banks reacted to the US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates for the first time in more than four years?
The FCA claims that CBPL provided e-money services to roughly 13,000 “high-risk” customers
Plus, ether ETF issuers hand in their revised S-1 documents today and analysts say trading could start as soon as this week
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce wants the sandbox to give firms an opportunity to dabble in DLT
WisdomTree has gotten FCA approval to list bitcoin and ether ETPs on the London Stock Exchange, the company said Wednesday
The exchange said Monday it would start accepting bitcoin and ether ETN proposals on April 8 after the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority updated its stance on such securities
The third and final day of the conference started off with a bang when SkyBridge’s Anthony Scaramucci bashed his former boss
The comments come as the EU continues to implement its MiCA framework
The success of bitcoin ETFs in the US has created pressure for the FCA to reconsider its stance, 21.co executive says
The FCA said Monday it would not object to such products being offered to professional investors
A UK minister believes that the UK can get staking and stablecoin legislation approved by lawmakers in six months
Revolut said that the standalone crypto exchange is currently “invite only”
The FCA says it’s been in contact with firms that are not following the new guidelines
While no decision on the digital pound has been made, the BOE and Treasury continue to work on it
Starting Jan. 8, 2024 the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2023 will apply to companies participating in and applying to the Digital Security Sandbox in the UK
Revolut’s UK Business arm will hit pause on Jan. 3 for new crypto purchases
Fnality’s new network for wholesale payments and tokenized real-world assets reflects TradFi’s continued use of blockchain
In a recent report, the House of Commons Treasury Committee suggests careful consideration on CBDC decision, not haste
The government plans a phased approach to regulations, starting with fiat-backed stablecoins for payment, followed by broader cryptoasset oversight
Reports emerged that Solana LSP Marinade Finance and Solana-based DEX Orca Finance had both geoblocked UK users
After the FCA issued a warning to its partner firm, Rebuilding Society, Binance UK will stop accepting new UK customers
A report released Wednesday recommended against using NFTs in football as a valid measure of fan engagement due to price instability and fan group concerns