DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Pump.fun restricts access for UK users

Pump.fun has been the most popular app on Solana for much of this year

by Jack Kubinec /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

What the UK’s FCA is focused on while drawing up its crypto regime   

The FCA’s director of payments and digital assets shared some takeaways from chats with crypto companies and law firms

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

A look at central bank rate decisions around the world

How have central banks reacted to the US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates for the first time in more than four years?

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

Coinbase UK subsidiary fined $4.5M for insufficient money laundering controls

The FCA claims that CBPL provided e-money services to roughly 13,000 “high-risk” customers

by Donovan Choy /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Future of crypto regulation uncertain amid European election results

Plus, ether ETF issuers hand in their revised S-1 documents today and analysts say trading could start as soon as this week

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

Peirce proposes DLT sandbox collaboration between US and UK

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce wants the sandbox to give firms an opportunity to dabble in DLT

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Physically backed bitcoin, ether ETPs set to launch in the UK

WisdomTree has gotten FCA approval to list bitcoin and ether ETPs on the London Stock Exchange, the company said Wednesday

by Ben Strack /
Finance

London Stock Exchange eyes crypto ETN listings in late May

The exchange said Monday it would start accepting bitcoin and ether ETN proposals on April 8 after the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority updated its stance on such securities

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Digital Asset Summit Day 3: UK policymakers say they are all-in on crypto 

The third and final day of the conference started off with a bang when SkyBridge’s Anthony Scaramucci bashed his former boss

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

The UK is at a turning point in crypto regulation, policymakers say 

The comments come as the EU continues to implement its MiCA framework

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

After US bitcoin ETFs, the UK fights for retail to have the same freedom

The success of bitcoin ETFs in the US has created pressure for the FCA to reconsider its stance, 21.co executive says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

London Stock Exchange to accept physically-backed crypto ETN proposals

The FCA said Monday it would not object to such products being offered to professional investors

by Ben Strack /
Policy

UK minister eyes stablecoin, staking legislation in next 6 months: Report

A UK minister believes that the UK can get staking and stablecoin legislation approved by lawmakers in six months

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Revolut plots ‘standalone cryptocurrency exchange’

Revolut said that the standalone crypto exchange is currently “invite only”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

FCA issued 450 warnings to crypto firms in the final months of 2023

The FCA says it’s been in contact with firms that are not following the new guidelines

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Bank of England, Treasury commit to user privacy for potential CBDC

While no decision on the digital pound has been made, the BOE and Treasury continue to work on it

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

UK set to launch crypto sandbox Jan. 8 

Starting Jan. 8, 2024 the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2023 will apply to companies participating in and applying to the Digital Security Sandbox in the UK

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Revolut will ‘temporarily pause’ UK business crypto purchases due to FCA rules

Revolut’s UK Business arm will hit pause on Jan. 3 for new crypto purchases

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Even the Bank of England is part of a shift to blockchain use cases

Fnality’s new network for wholesale payments and tokenized real-world assets reflects TradFi’s continued use of blockchain

by Ben Strack /
Policy

UK still undecided on future of digital pound 

In a recent report, the House of Commons Treasury Committee suggests careful consideration on CBDC decision, not haste

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

UK Treasury reveals final blueprint for crypto, stablecoin governance

The government plans a phased approach to regulations, starting with fiat-backed stablecoins for payment, followed by broader cryptoasset oversight

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Top Solana protocols geofence UK users amid regulatory uncertainty

Reports emerged that Solana LSP Marinade Finance and Solana-based DEX Orca Finance had both geoblocked UK users

by Andrew Thurman /
Business

Binance UK will stop accepting new UK customers temporarily

After the FCA issued a warning to its partner firm, Rebuilding Society, Binance UK will stop accepting new UK customers

by Katherine Ross /
PolicyWeb3

UK sports committee wants football to tackle fan tokens, NFTs

A report released Wednesday recommended against using NFTs in football as a valid measure of fan engagement due to price instability and fan group concerns

by Shalini Nagarajan /

