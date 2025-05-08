Analysis

AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

What’s going on with the supply chain? We asked an expert

Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories

by Felix Jauvin /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Volatility arrives early for Solayer

LAYER drops 55% ahead of unlock

by Jeff Albus /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

Unpacking a big week for US economic data

Charts and takeaways from Tuesday’s jobs report and Wednesday’s GDP print, as the economy digests the tariff war

by Felix Jauvin /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin gambling: How SatoshiDice picked up where Satoshi left off

Long before Ordinals, bitcoin gambling site SatoshiDice was blamed for spamming the chain

by David Canellis /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

‘Basis trade’ or HODLers: What’s behind the crypto ETF inflow spike?

Tariff concerns on corporate earnings and weakening of the US dollar contributed to the surge, CoinShares exec says

by Ben Strack /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Two cures to treat Bitcoin nostalgia for the 2010s

Bitcoin is still rising, 11 years after the documentary film The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

What Bitcoin’s Satoshi and Patrick Bateman have in common

Satoshi’s “moved on to other things” is Bitcoin’s “return some video tapes”

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
AnalysisSupply Shock

A year after the Bitcoin halving, how much does 1 BTC cost to mine?

Mining outfits have gone bust in the wake of prior halvings. Not so this time around.

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
AnalysisSupply Shock

A decade in, Liberland needs the Bitcoin standard more than ever

The Balkan micronation went from Bitcoin economy to blockchain buzzwords in 10 years

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin’s first Ponzi scheme would be worth $16B today

The aptly-named Pirateat40 convinced early adopters to send him their bitcoin, which he then spent on himself

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

BofA’s blunder: How bitcoin turned a ‘crash’ into a 1,000% surge

It’s been seven years since a Bank of America economist called bitcoin the “biggest bubble in history”

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin is up 11,000,000% since this 2011 podcast episode

How the Bitcoin conversation has evolved since the price was less than $1

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
AnalysisSupply Shock

126 million BTC? How Bitcoin’s absolute scarcity was saved

11 years ago, Bitcoin contributors prevented a supply crisis… two centuries from now

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
AnalysisSupply Shock

How Silk Road carved the fault line that separates ‘bitcoin’ and ‘crypto’

Ross Ulbricht was a freedom maximalist building freedom tech, powered by Bitcoin

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

HyperLiquid faced a ‘tough situation’: Blockworks Research

Blockworks Research analyst Boccaccio explains the HyperLiquid controversy and why they need to adjust risk and margin

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin price up 1,300% since the Fed said it had ‘infinite cash’

A wild BearWhale has also been spotted more than 10 years after the original

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Deep dive: How Michael Saylor came back from losing $6B in 1 day

The MicroStrategy founder understood digital scarcity long before Bitcoin, and it’s a story of bubbles, brokers and a “monster bull run.”

by David Canellis /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Solana turns 5: Celebrating ecosystem milestones

Yesterday marked the five-year anniversary of Solana’s genesis block

by Jeff Albus /
AnalysisSupply Shock

How Bukele went from mayor to most powerful Bitcoin maxi on Earth

Years before Trump and strategic bitcoin reserves, there was El Salvador’s youngest president

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin has formally entered its sovereign state era

Sovereign states aren’t coming — they’re already here

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Celebrating Dorian Nakamoto, the Satoshi who wasn’t

It’s been 11 years since Newsweek ignited a media frenzy around Dorian Nakamoto

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Democrats are embracing Bitcoin despite Trump, says lobbyist

Supply Shock host Pete Rizzo spoke with Satoshi Action Fund president Dennis Porter

by Pete Rizzo /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

How Solana accomplished one of Web3’s most remarkable recoveries

The moves that embodied Solana’s transition to “the people’s chain”

by Jeff Albus /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

It’s time to stop theorizing about Satoshi Nakamoto

Satoshi’s identity is crypto’s version of the moon landing

by David Canellis /

