Felix Jauvin is the host of the On the Margin podcast. Based in British Columbia, Canada, he lives and breathes where crypto and macroeconomics intersect.

recent news by Felix Jauvin

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The strategic pivot from ‘austerity’ to ‘running it hot’

The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Parsing the data for hints of US tariff impacts

Tariffs are now live and being collected. But what does data say about their initial impacts on the economy…and who’s footing the bill?

by Felix Jauvin /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

What’s going on with the supply chain? We asked an expert

Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories

by Felix Jauvin /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

Unpacking a big week for US economic data

Charts and takeaways from Tuesday’s jobs report and Wednesday’s GDP print, as the economy digests the tariff war

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterOpinion

Trump is telling you to sell US assets

It might be time to get out of US-denominated assets, writes Forward Guidance

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Chances of a Fed put are low, given the uncertain economic picture

As uncertainty reigns, the Philly Fed manufacturing index fell to a multi-year low, but layoffs have slowed

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The Trump put was struck, but at what cost?

The administration announced a pause on reciprocal tariffs, but the bond market shows signs of trouble

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

US economy braces for the largest tariffs in over a century

Trump’s tariffs may have potentially significant impacts on GDP, household spending and food prices — if they hold

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Stablecoins and the bullish institutional outlook: DAS takeaways

Institutional players are energized by huge market shifts, “the scale of which you haven’t even imagined”

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Unpacking 'the great recalibration' in global markets

Bridgewater Associates CIO Greg Jensen claimed “it’s a dangerous time to be overexposed to US assets, and almost everyone is”

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Economic crosscurrents are straining the growth outlook

Ongoing tariff dynamics are being complemented by DOGE’s federal government employee layoffs

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Lessons in monetary plumbing with Andy Constan

Key takeaways from the Forward Guidance podcast featuring Damped Spring CEO Andy Constan

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

FOMC minutes hint at end of quantitative tightening

January’s FOMC minutes shed light on what the Fed thinks about its bank reserves and its ongoing campaign of QT

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The cutting cycle is dead. Long live the cutting cycle

A lot has changed in the six months since the Fed decided to cut rates

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Big takeaways from Bessent’s first quarterly refunding announcement

All eyes were on Bessent to see if he would change the composition of issuance back toward normalization

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The Fed committed to pausing rate cuts. Why?

Looking at data points that hint at a labor market that continues to remain in balance

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

FX lessons from Brent Donnelly 

FX volatility is believed to be the key exhaust valve of Trump’s tariff and trade policy this year

by Felix Jauvin /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Are we at the start of a new business cycle?

Everything has been somewhat upside down in recent years, leaving many economists befuddled

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Is the Fed's rate-cutting cycle over?

One key driver behind talk of a swift end to this cutting cycle is around surprisingly stubborn inflation

by Felix Jauvin /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

Best of the best: Top 2024 lessons from Forward Guidance

One big learning was how high interest rates were actually making inflation worse, rather than deterring it

by Felix Jauvin /