Felix Jauvin
The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot
Tariffs are now live and being collected. But what does data say about their initial impacts on the economy…and who’s footing the bill?
Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories
Charts and takeaways from Tuesday’s jobs report and Wednesday’s GDP print, as the economy digests the tariff war
It might be time to get out of US-denominated assets, writes Forward Guidance
As uncertainty reigns, the Philly Fed manufacturing index fell to a multi-year low, but layoffs have slowed
The administration announced a pause on reciprocal tariffs, but the bond market shows signs of trouble
Trump’s tariffs may have potentially significant impacts on GDP, household spending and food prices — if they hold
Institutional players are energized by huge market shifts, “the scale of which you haven’t even imagined”
Bridgewater Associates CIO Greg Jensen claimed “it’s a dangerous time to be overexposed to US assets, and almost everyone is”
Ongoing tariff dynamics are being complemented by DOGE’s federal government employee layoffs
Key takeaways from the Forward Guidance podcast featuring Damped Spring CEO Andy Constan
January’s FOMC minutes shed light on what the Fed thinks about its bank reserves and its ongoing campaign of QT
A lot has changed in the six months since the Fed decided to cut rates
All eyes were on Bessent to see if he would change the composition of issuance back toward normalization
Looking at data points that hint at a labor market that continues to remain in balance
FX volatility is believed to be the key exhaust valve of Trump’s tariff and trade policy this year
Everything has been somewhat upside down in recent years, leaving many economists befuddled
One key driver behind talk of a swift end to this cutting cycle is around surprisingly stubborn inflation
One big learning was how high interest rates were actually making inflation worse, rather than deterring it