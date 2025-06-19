June FOMC meeting takeaways

With an updated Summary of Economic Projections, the Fed sees growth slowing and inflation increasing

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell | Paul Morigi/"Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy on the outlook for the economy, inflation, and the changing labor market." (CC license)

share


This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

To no one’s surprise, the Fed held rates steady in the June FOMC meeting. 

As is the case in this modern age of monetary policy, the actual rate decision was well-telegraphed and wasn’t what moved markets. 

In terms of what did move markets…the FOMC statement saw minor changes to wording but, generally, there was very little for market participants to glean. 

More notably, the updated Summary of Economic Projections was substantial compared to the last update in March. 

Considering how much has changed since March (Liberation Day and an emerging war with Iran, to name a few things), it’s no surprise to see a significant change in the ways FOMC members see the economy evolving. 

 Based on the table below, we can surmise that:

  • The FOMC sees growth slowing more than what committee members expected in March.
  • The FOMC expects the unemployment rate to tick up marginally but they’re still not concerned about the labor market.
  • The committee further ratcheted up their inflation forecast for 2025 from 2.7% to 3%, noting the risk of tariffs being larger than what they expected.

Interestingly, the one thing the FOMC did not change is how many rate cuts they expect to enact this year. 

The number remained at two by year-end. However, beneath the surface, we actually saw more FOMC members move toward no cuts for this year — just enough to move the market on the median projection: 

Overall, the theme of the June meeting was a Fed truly committed to doing as little as possible. 

With a five-year monetary policy framework review underway, a Fed chair’s term ending in 2026, uncertainty around tariffs, a potential oil shock from the Middle East and a US president demanding the Fed cut rates by at least 200 basis points, it appears Powell’s main goal is just to get to the end of his term in one piece.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

🚀 Build What’s Next — Permissionless IV Hackathon Join us June 22–23 in Brooklyn for the Permissionless IV Hackathon — a 36-hour sprint hosted by Cracked Labs and Blockworks where top builders turn ideas into real products. Come to launch, not just […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (10).png

Research

Kamino V2: A New Growth Lever

Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.

by Carlos Gonzalez Campo

/

news

article-image

The Breakdown

Crypto doesn’t have to be a market for lemons

Asymmetric information is threatening crypto the same way it once threatened equities. Disclosure might be the fix.

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Macro volatility keeps Solana range-bound

Rate cuts drift into Q4 limbo as markets pretend everything’s fine

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Policy

Fed leaves rates unchanged, increases inflation projections

The FOMC held interest rates steady for the fourth-straight time on Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

BUIDL as collateral? Another step in the tokenization story

Deribit, Crypto[dot]com to allow institutions to post BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund as collateral

by Ben Strack /
article-image

The DropWeb3

B3 acquires PC startup, unveils desktop with ‘Destroy’ button

The Base ‘L3’ sees desktop builds as a lucrative market

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Predicate, Paxos, and the policy layer

When compliance meets composability — creating pre-trade rules on Uniswap

by Macauley Peterson /