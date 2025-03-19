Interest Rates

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Fed holds interest rates, indicates 50bps cut by end of year

Just ahead of the FOMC’s decision, Mohamed El-Erian discussed the Fed’s interest rate narrative on the DAS main stage

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Is this the bottom?

Indicators like the volatility index and S&P 500 show that we’re not in crisis territory…yet

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Analysts warn we aren’t yet in ‘Fed put’ territory ahead of FOMC meeting

Cuts to interest rates unlikely as officials weigh labor market data and Trump tariffs take effect

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

A BTC check-in as price sinks below $80K 

Uncertainty around the US economy’s outlook is spurring a risk-off wave

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The Fed’s job did not just get easier 

Latest PCE data inched down just slightly in January, but we remain a ways off from the Fed’s 2% target

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Earnings season takes back seat to interest rate, tariff concerns 

Investors evaluating tariff risks has contributed to market volatility over recent weeks

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The cutting cycle is dead. Long live the cutting cycle

A lot has changed in the six months since the Fed decided to cut rates

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

2025’s first inflation print shows New Year’s bump 

The first month of the year historically brings bigger price increases

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The Fed committed to pausing rate cuts. Why?

Looking at data points that hint at a labor market that continues to remain in balance

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Fed holds interest rates after trio of cuts 

The unemployment rate has “stabilized” and the labor market is “solid,” officials said

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

White House walks back Colombia tariffs 

Trump revoked his 25% tariff threat after Colombia agreed to terms related to accepting newly deported immigrants

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities pare recent losses after mixed inflation print 

December’s CPI report shows the central bank has made some progress in moving inflation back down to its 2% target

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Cool-ish PPI reading paves way for CPI report 

Analysts still caution investors not to take a cool reading as a sign for future rate cuts

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Hot employment report leads stocks lower, at least for now 

Odds of an interest rate cut later this month are all but out the window

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Is the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle over?

One key driver behind talk of a swift end to this cutting cycle is around surprisingly stubborn inflation

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Yields up, rates down 

Futures markets are now pricing in a 95% chance central bankers hold rates steady at their next meeting later this month

by Casey Wagner /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

Best of the best: Top 2024 lessons from Forward Guidance

One big learning was how high interest rates were actually making inflation worse, rather than deterring it

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

2024’s market ends on a sleepy note

Stocks traded sideways and cryptos dipped Thursday

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Recapping the Fed flip-flop of 2024

Over one year it felt like we’ve been through five different versions of the Fed

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Unpacking the Santa rally that never was

Going into an FOMC meeting, a constellation of factors come together to affect the event’s price outcome

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Fed delivers expected 25bps cut as investors speculate a Santa rally 

We’re still a few days out from the “Santa rally window,” but a breakout in equities and crypto could be imminent

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Why rate changes impact the US, Canadian economies differently

Reflecting on the two worlds I live in poses an interesting vignette

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Traders brace for key inflation data this week 

Analysts are anticipating November’s annual CPI figure to come in at 2.7%, a moderate uptick from October

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Is the Fed making a policy mistake?

There’s a lot of confusion as to why the Fed might still be cutting rates despite what looks to be an economy doing pretty well

by Felix Jauvin /

