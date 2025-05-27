Markets
After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway
Gemini’s State of Crypto report found that memecoins and a friendlier US are helping to drive crypto adoption globally
Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure
Bitcoin may have traded like a safe haven asset Wednesday, but analysts warn the trend may not last
Bitcoin has broken its previous price record of $109,026 set on Jan. 19, 2025
More crypto IPOs and M&A in the coming weeks could depend on bitcoin’s price, VanEck’s research head says
A downgrade from Moody’s had US Treasury yields on the rise, but history says the volatility should be short-lived
Tariffs are now live and being collected. But what does data say about their initial impacts on the economy…and who’s footing the bill?
Bridge flows churn in both directions as risk appetite returns
Even with an uncertain outlook thanks to tariffs, Big Tech executives are still ramping up their AI investments
Higher inflation historically lags behind tariff implementation, so don’t celebrate just yet
An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front
Risk appetite returns on merger, trade news — but can it last?
Altcoin season may be on a permanent pause as the market matures and paths grow more selective
CEO Vlad Tenev calls expected clarity on listing crypto asset securities “a big opportunity”
Big Tech pulled US indexes back into the green Thursday, as investors waited for two more Mag 7 first-quarter reports after the bell
Macro headwinds muddy Solana’s bullish narrative
Investors are still waiting for more concrete signs that the US is working on trade deals with other countries
General Motors reported a decline in net income and withdrew its previous 2025 guidance
Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple are slated to report Q1 earnings this week, and we’re watching one especially closely
BlackRock’s Samara Cohen said that this is an “important moment to play out” for bitcoin on the Empire podcast
Have markets been obsessing over the wrong Minsky?
Why an analyst is kicking off COIN coverage with “buy” rating
“Bitcoin does not require a strong equity rally to move higher,” YouHodler markets chief Ruslan Lienkha said