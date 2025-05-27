Markets

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

‘Memecoins are an onramp to crypto’: Gemini Report

Gemini’s State of Crypto report found that memecoins and a friendlier US are helping to drive crypto adoption globally

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin hits all-time high while Solana holds steady

Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US stocks slipped while bitcoin rallied on higher Treasury yields

Bitcoin may have traded like a safe haven asset Wednesday, but analysts warn the trend may not last

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin hits new all-time high above $109,000

Bitcoin has broken its previous price record of $109,026 set on Jan. 19, 2025

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Equity capital markets ‘wide open’ for crypto as BTC hits $106k

More crypto IPOs and M&A in the coming weeks could depend on bitcoin’s price, VanEck’s research head says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities, bitcoin par losses while yields rise on deficit fears

A downgrade from Moody’s had US Treasury yields on the rise, but history says the volatility should be short-lived

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Parsing the data for hints of US tariff impacts

Tariffs are now live and being collected. But what does data say about their initial impacts on the economy…and who’s footing the bill?

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

SOL is up and memes are back

Bridge flows churn in both directions as risk appetite returns

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Big Tech stocks extend rally on Chinese tariff pause

Even with an uncertain outlook thanks to tariffs, Big Tech executives are still ramping up their AI investments

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Inflation in April rose less than expected, but tariff impact remains to be seen

Higher inflation historically lags behind tariff implementation, so don’t celebrate just yet

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Bitcoin approaches all-time high on tariff news, but headwinds remain

An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Rally mode: BTC hits $100K, ETH catches a bid

Risk appetite returns on merger, trade news — but can it last?

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Why altcoin seasons may not be coming back

Altcoin season may be on a permanent pause as the market matures and paths grow more selective

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Robinhood eyes crypto diversification as trading strength persists

CEO Vlad Tenev calls expected clarity on listing crypto asset securities “a big opportunity”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Meta, Microsoft earnings beat send stocks higher

Big Tech pulled US indexes back into the green Thursday, as investors waited for two more Mag 7 first-quarter reports after the bell

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

FTX repayments loom over Solana

Macro headwinds muddy Solana’s bullish narrative

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US economy shrank in first 3 months of the year as fears of tariff impact grow

Investors are still waiting for more concrete signs that the US is working on trade deals with other countries

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Trump’s auto tariff reprieve does little to help GM stock after earnings release

General Motors reported a decline in net income and withdrew its previous 2025 guidance

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities dip as investors wait for trade deal updates, Mag 7 earnings

Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple are slated to report Q1 earnings this week, and we’re watching one especially closely

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin continues to have ‘positive skewness to its volatility’: BlackRock’s Cohen

BlackRock’s Samara Cohen said that this is an “important moment to play out” for bitcoin on the Empire podcast

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

MarketsThe Breakdown

Friday charts: The Marvin Minsky moment is here

Have markets been obsessing over the wrong Minsky?

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Revenue diversity fuels analyst’s latest COIN ‘buy’ rating

Why an analyst is kicking off COIN coverage with “buy” rating

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Is BTC in ‘up only’ mode after rising above $94K?

“Bitcoin does not require a strong equity rally to move higher,” YouHodler markets chief Ruslan Lienkha said

by Ben Strack /

