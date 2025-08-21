Kunal Doshi

Kunal is a Research Analyst based in Singapore covering AI, Gaming and DeFi. Kunal was previously an Investment Analyst at Spartan Group's liquid fund. He became interested in crypto due to its blend of Tech & Finance and its potential to address critical challenges in today’s world. Contact Kunal at [email protected].

recent news by Kunal Doshi

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Same game, new players — but retail's now smarter

Retail FOMO is back, with CEX onboarding and search terms up

by Kunal Doshi /