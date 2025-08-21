Kunal is a Research Analyst based in Singapore covering AI, Gaming and DeFi. Kunal was previously an Investment Analyst at Spartan Group's liquid fund. He became interested in crypto due to its blend of Tech & Finance and its potential to address critical challenges in today’s world. Contact Kunal at [email protected].
Kunal is a Research Analyst based in Singapore covering AI, Gaming and DeFi. Kunal was previously an Investment Analyst at Spartan Group's liquid fund. He became interested in crypto due to its blend of Tech & Finance and its potential to address critical challenges in today’s world. Contact Kunal at [email protected].
Retail FOMO is back, with CEX onboarding and search terms up
by Kunal Doshi /