Same game, new players — but retail’s now smarter

Retail FOMO is back, with CEX onboarding and search terms up

by Kunal Doshi /
article-image

drserg/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

The weakness in the market continues, with BTC and ETH down 7.5% and 9.5%, respectively, over the last seven days. With majors showing a first real sign of correction in weeks, it’s an apt time to ask if the local top could be in. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

One segment of the market I like to watch is retail interest. When retail participation surges, it often signals that the crowd is in, which historically marks the local top in markets. 

The first key indicator is weekly spot volume on CEXs. Last week, spot volumes reached $465 billion, approaching levels seen in January and March this year when the market was hitting new highs. Since most retail users trade through CEXs given the ease of onboarding, elevated volumes here provide a clear signal of growing retail engagement.

Search trends offer another powerful lens into retail sentiment. Interest in terms like “Crypto”, “Ethereum”, and “Altcoins” is climbing sharply, set to reach levels last seen at the peak of the 2021 bull market. 

Even anecdotal signals matter. I am noticing more friends asking how to get started in crypto, which always catches my attention. While retail adoption is positive for the long term, sudden FOMO-driven spikes in these indicators often reflect emotional, late-stage buying from people chasing quick gains.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (14).png

Research

Navigating the Lending Landscape

Credit sits at the core of DeFi’s capital stack, with money markets approaching $50B in outstanding loans. This report describes the competitive dynamics of the lending landscape, analyzing the top eight money markets (Aave, Morpho, SparkLend, Kamino, Fluid, Euler, Maple, Compound) by several metrics, including deposit composition, outstanding loans, stablecoin borrowing rates, chain dominance, net interest margin, and overall revenue.

by Carlos Gonzalez Campo

/

news

article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Tether: Quasi-sovereign allocator

Tether’s ascent as a top-10 foreign buyer of Treasurys signals stablecoin issuers are no longer just liquidity users

by Marc Arjoon /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Crypto insiders ramp up stock sales, nearing $1.7B in 2025

Hot markets have made for big paydays this year

by David Canellis /
article-image

The Breakdown

Are crypto narratives becoming reality?

Gold is proof that belief sustained over millennia creates real value; crypto is hoping to take a shortcut

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Rollup reality check: It’s the L1s that are defecting

Fears that rollups would abandon Ethereum haven’t materialized — instead, chains like Celo and Lisk have migrated the other way

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Evaluating crypto stocks with more IPOs on deck

Crypto IPO hype has room to run as Bitwise exec says there remains a “massive shortage” of public crypto firms

by Ben Strack /
article-image

PolicyThe Drop

Wyoming FRNT stablecoin on Solana to go live on Kraken

The state-backed token is being deployed across 7 blockchains and will direct profits toward education

by Kate Irwin /