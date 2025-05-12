investors
An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front
LAYER drops 55% ahead of unlock
Greater efficiency, William Jevons predicted, would lead to even greater consumption
Tariff concerns on corporate earnings and weakening of the US dollar contributed to the surge, CoinShares exec says
While BTC’s year-to-date price drop resembles that of the S&P 500, some crypto stocks have fared way worse
Securitize announced it acquired a crypto-focused fund administration firm
SKALE’s Jack O’Holleran said that certain metrics are becoming more important to gauging the success of a project
Bitcoin’s managing to hold up, but a selloff could pave the way for an even more aggressive altcoin reaction
As equities retest 2024 lows and trade wars are brewing, BTC’s resilience stands out, but it’s not decoupled yet
The market volatility average is rising towards 2020 and 2008 levels, but context is important
The S&P 500 quickly erased gains spurred by optimism that President Trump may push back the start date for his new tariff policies
Altcoin trade volume has returned to pre-FTX levels, but with a shrinking pool of market leaders
PitchBook’s Robert Le said crypto projects focused on institutional use cases are the focus
February jobs report shows fewer jobs and layoffs on the rise, with DOGE federal layoffs likely not yet reflected
The exchange has structural defenses and protocols to limit manipulations
As the markets end a rocky Q1, investors wait for tariff announcements and Trump’s “Liberation Day”
Credora and others are setting new standards for transparent, user-facing risk in DeFi
Crypto may benefit from developments during the second quarter after a rough start to the year
Are digital assets just part of “normal” finance conversations now?
Fidelity is planning a stablecoin launch, FT reports, as more companies flock to the digital-dollar business
Coinbase Asset Management and One River CEO Eric Peters explains why crypto’s not yet focused on fundamentals
Investors navigating BTC face short-term unpredictability, influence from other markets
Bridgewater Associates CIO Greg Jensen claimed “it’s a dangerous time to be overexposed to US assets, and almost everyone is”
The market selloff is heavily tied to the increased correlation between equities and crypto, as crypto-friendly institutions are going more risk-off