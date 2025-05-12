investors

MarketsPolicy

Bitcoin approaches all-time high on tariff news, but headwinds remain

An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front

by Casey Wagner /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Volatility arrives early for Solayer

LAYER drops 55% ahead of unlock

by Jeff Albus /
The Breakdown

What crypto investors can learn from Jevons paradox

Greater efficiency, William Jevons predicted, would lead to even greater consumption

by Byron Gilliam /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

‘Basis trade’ or HODLers: What’s behind the crypto ETF inflow spike?

Tariff concerns on corporate earnings and weakening of the US dollar contributed to the surge, CoinShares exec says

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Navigating crypto exposures in a volatile world

While BTC’s year-to-date price drop resembles that of the S&P 500, some crypto stocks have fared way worse

by Ben Strack /
Business

Exclusive: Securitize acquires MG Stover’s Fund Administration business

Securitize announced it acquired a crypto-focused fund administration firm

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

How crypto’s evolving with fundamentals 

SKALE’s Jack O’Holleran said that certain metrics are becoming more important to gauging the success of a project

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin has two ‘favorable advantages’ in this market: Economist

Bitcoin’s managing to hold up, but a selloff could pave the way for an even more aggressive altcoin reaction

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin’s fragile bid in a fractured world

As equities retest 2024 lows and trade wars are brewing, BTC’s resilience stands out, but it’s not decoupled yet

by Macauley Peterson /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

VIX shows volatility will not be stopping anytime soon

The market volatility average is rising towards 2020 and 2008 levels, but context is important

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Stocks whipsaw, BTC holds onto $78K as investors trade on ‘fake news’

The S&P 500 quickly erased gains spurred by optimism that President Trump may push back the start date for his new tariff policies

by Casey Wagner /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Altcoin volumes are ‘more concentrated’ than ever

Altcoin trade volume has returned to pre-FTX levels, but with a shrinking pool of market leaders

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Venture capital spending topped $4.5B in Q1: PitchBook

PitchBook’s Robert Le said crypto projects focused on institutional use cases are the focus

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities slip after job openings disappointment

February jobs report shows fewer jobs and layoffs on the rise, with DOGE federal layoffs likely not yet reflected

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Jupiter’s risk vault unlikely to face Hyperliquid-style attack

The exchange has structural defenses and protocols to limit manipulations

by Jeff Albus /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Investors hope for clarity on tariffs after Q1 downturns

As the markets end a rocky Q1, investors wait for tariff announcements and Trump’s “Liberation Day”

by Casey Wagner /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

From vibes to value: DeFi risk gets a new rating system

Credora and others are setting new standards for transparent, user-facing risk in DeFi

by Macauley Peterson /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Crypto’s seeing the ‘right tailwinds’: 21Shares

Crypto may benefit from developments during the second quarter after a rough start to the year

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto vibes at the Exchange ETF event: Then and now

Are digital assets just part of “normal” finance conversations now?

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterFinance

What would a market of a thousand stablecoins look like?

Fidelity is planning a stablecoin launch, FT reports, as more companies flock to the digital-dollar business

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Crypto will remain ‘narrative-driven’ for a while: Eric Peters

Coinbase Asset Management and One River CEO Eric Peters explains why crypto’s not yet focused on fundamentals

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

BlackRock exec: Confusion around bitcoin narrative remains

Investors navigating BTC face short-term unpredictability, influence from other markets

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Unpacking ‘the great recalibration’ in global markets

Bridgewater Associates CIO Greg Jensen claimed “it’s a dangerous time to be overexposed to US assets, and almost everyone is”

by Felix Jauvin /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Correlation between equities and crypto has increased due to adoption

The market selloff is heavily tied to the increased correlation between equities and crypto, as crypto-friendly institutions are going more risk-off

by Katherine Ross /

