Exclusive: 375ai raises $10M from Delphi, Strobe, 6MV

375ai will hold TGE at the end of the month, CEO Harry Dewhirst told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

studio mub/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

375ai raised $10 million across multiple rounds, Blockworks has exclusively learned. 

It raised $5 million in a round led by Delphi Ventures, Strobe Capital and HackVC. 6MV, ARCA, EV3, Peaq and Heartcore also participated in rounds to bring the total to $10 million. 

The project, as CEO Harry Dewhirst explained to Blockworks, captures data in the physical world by monitoring vehicles in places like Los Angeles to better understand consumer behavior. Dewhirst said that the DePIN is also rolling out in New York, Miami and the team is eyeing an international push next year. 

In order to track vehicles, 375ai uses 375 Edge, which has cameras, audio and environmental sensors. The team is building the network on Solana to “transform the physical world into structured intelligence,” a press release said. 

375ai also has a partnership with Outfront Media that helps it monitor well over a million vehicles a day to collect the data. 

For Dewhirst, the opportunity was clear: “There is so little known about what actually happens in the real world in any great fidelity or scale in comparison to that of online, where they know everything about you. Yet, 75% of commerce happens offline, not online.”

“375ai is positioned to become core infrastructure for AI,” Tommy Shaughnessy, founding partner of Delphi Ventures, said. “Its ability to compress vast amounts of raw data into actionable intelligence at scale has the power to transform entire sectors, from creating smarter mobility systems to powering more meaningful AI-driven applications worldwide.”

Generally speaking, the government has been the only one monitoring these types of habits, but 375ai seeks to democratize the data and allow the community to “buy and deploy these nodes to capture and digitize the analog,” Dewhirst explained.

The team has been busy building for the last three years, and is aiming to hold its token generation event at the end of October. It’ll also be doing a public sale to raise additional capital. 

“Over the past year, in our test net phase, we’ve [had] 300,000 users of our mobile app, which complements our edge 375 Edge locations. So people have people from all over the world, and frankly, the kind of enthusiasm and demand for using the app and engaging with it has been far beyond our wildest expectations,” Dewhirst said. 

The funds raised will go towards building out 375ai’s deployments and its ability to capture real-world data, specifically in the US.

“This investment validates and accelerates our mission to drive real-world impact and reshape the way society works, as we move towards physical AI and an agentic world — from enabling smarter cities and businesses to creating safer streets and more efficient robotics and autonomous transport,” Dewhirst noted in a statement.

Tags

