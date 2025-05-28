raise

There are a total of 10 articles associated with raise.
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana ticketing platform XP raises $6.2M

The resale exchange has expansion plans involving fan perks

by Jack Kubinec /
MarketsWeb3

Vietnam’s Ancient8 Gets $6M To Build Infrastructure Software for GameFi

Vietnam-based GameFi infrastructure company Ancient8 is hoping to ride on the success of major crypto gaming title Axie Infinity

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Valkyrie Raises $11M in Push To Offer More Crypto Funds

BNY Mellon participated in the strategic round as the fund group seeks to expand headcount

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Web3 Hackathon Incubator DoraHacks Nabs $20M From FTX, Liberty City

The fresh injection of capital will go to further the platform’s offerings, including a developer fund and a DAO for Web3 community grants

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Ava Labs Reportedly Hits $5.25B Valuation With New Raise

The developer of the Avalanche blockchain is in the midst of a $350 million funding round, according to Bloomberg News

by Ben Strack /
Markets

ConsenSys Plans To ‘Redesign’ MetaMask and Hire 600 New Employees

The planned growth efforts follow a $450 million fundraise, putting the company’s valuation at $7 billion

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Ethereum Scaling Startup Reportedly Triples Valuation in 4 Months

The Ethereum layer-2 developer is raising at least $100 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFiFinance

DeFi Hedge Fund, Fresh off Profitable Private Bets, Launches First Venture Vehicle

Blockworks Exclusive: The fund plans to raise about $50 million of capital overall

by Michael Bodley /
FinanceMarkets

Blockchain Real Estate Startup Raises Round To Expand Digitized Property Investments

The capital will go toward staff expansion and marketing, co-founder and CEO Trevor Bacon told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceMarkets

Sequoia Capital Is Raising up to $600M in New Sub-fund To Focus on Tokens

Founders have asked the firm to take a more active role in managing its tokens — this fund will give it that ability to engage further, it said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

