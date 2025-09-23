Archetype secures $100 million for third crypto venture fund

The New York-based firm will back early-stage projects in onchain infrastructure, payments, and decentralized apps

by Blockworks /
article-image

SlayStorm/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Archetype, a New York-based crypto venture capital firm, has raised over $100 million for its third fund.

The company announced that the fund, known as Archetype III, will target early-stage startups developing decentralized infrastructure and applications, reinforcing the firm’s strategy of supporting projects that power the “onchain economy.” The round drew commitments from existing backers as well as new institutional investors, including pensions, sovereign wealth funds and endowments.

Founded in 2021, Archetype has positioned itself as one of New York’s leading crypto venture firms, with investments across social networks, stablecoins, payments, crypto AI, modular protocols, and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). Its existing portfolio includes Privy, Monad, Hut 8, Farcaster, Ritual and Relay.

While Archetype III has already deployed capital into several projects, those investments have not yet been disclosed.

General partner Ash Egan said the firm’s mission is to back founders developing real-world use cases for blockchain that can reach billions of users. Institutional supporters cited Archetype’s concentrated, conviction-driven approach as a differentiating factor in a competitive venture market.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

