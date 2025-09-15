Helius raises $500 million with Pantera to build Solana treasury

Helius, backed by Pantera and Summer Capital, will acquire SOL as reserve asset in new Nasdaq-listed treasury strategy

by Blockworks /
article-image

Lemonsoup14/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Helius Medical Technologies (Nasdaq: HSDT) has announced that it has raised more than $500 million in a private investment in public equity offering led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital to launch a Solana-focused treasury company.

Other backers include Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital.

The deal includes common stock, pre-funded warrants, and stapled warrants exercisable over three years, potentially expanding the total investment to $1.25 billion. Net proceeds will be used to acquire SOL, which Helius plans to designate as its primary reserve asset.

Helius’ move is part of a growing wave of public companies that are adding SOL to their balance sheets, not just for speculative upside, but for utility, yield, and strategic exposure to the Solana blockchain ecosystem.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Firms such as Upexi Inc. (UPXI), DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), and Sharps Technology (STSS) have already accumulated millions of SOL. As of early September 2025, 13 publicly listed companies collectively hold ~8.9 million SOL (worth roughly $1.8 billion) — which equates to about 1.55% of Solana’s circulating supply.

Key features of these SOL treasuries include staking yield at ~7%, where SOL is staked to help secure the network in return for rewards, as well as holding SOL outright for its performance and ecosystem growth. According to the press release, Helius will pursue the same approach, aiming to benefit from Solana’s native staking yield.

The initiative will be overseen by Joseph Chee, incoming director and executive chairman of Helius and founder of Summer Capital, with Pantera Capital’s Cosmo Jiang as board observer and Dan Morehead as advisor.

The offering is expected to close by September 18, pending customary conditions. Clear Street acted as financial advisor, with Maxim Group and Tiger Securities as co-placement agents.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.jpg

Research

Tokenize, Trade, Expand: The Figure Thesis

Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

DeFi

Ethereum’s paradox: Usage at all-time highs as fees plummet

As the network gets more efficient, cheaper blockspace keeps revenue down

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana vs. Base: How Ethereum’s most active L2 compares against Solana

Base lags behind Solana, but it’s a mixed picture

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Business

Tether enters US market with USAT stablecoin

Former White House crypto official Bo Hines is expected to be the CEO of the new project

by Jack Kubinec&Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

Thursday links: Overpriced debt, community-approved stables and Justin Sun

In bonds, stablecoins and billionaires, a reminder of what makes crypto special

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

What’s next for crypto markets as Fed rate cut expectation holds?

21Shares exec says CPI and PPI data supports a Fed rate cut, with market leaning toward a 25bps decrease

by Ben Strack /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Consensys CEO Joe Lubin hints at future LINEA perks

The Ethereum co-founder suggested LINEA holders would be eligible for other airdrops in cryptic tweet

by Kate Irwin /