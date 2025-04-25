Pantera
Veradittakit explains the sectors he’s interested in, how raising for Fund V is going, and what he looks for in the companies he invests in.
Arch Labs CEO told Blockworks that the team plans to launch a native token, but declined to give details
Specialized roles in marketing and finance see higher median salaries in the US compared to global figures, the survey found
Mina is the creator of a proof-of-stake protocol which bills itself as the “world’s lightest blockchain”
Pantera, which earlier this year set its bitcoin price target to hit $115,000 by August 2021, has long looked to bitcoin halving cycles as a timeline for price movements.
Pantera Capital announced a new $600 million blockchain fund to invest in early stage tokens, equities and currencies as venture capital allocated to digital assets hits an all-time high.