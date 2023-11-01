Sebastian Sinclair

Sebastian Sinclair is a senior news reporter based in Australia. Seb covers crypto markets as well as regulation and business. He previously worked as a reporter and markets analyst for CoinDesk where he also assisted in covering breaking news for the Asia timezone. Contact Sebastian at [email protected]

recent news by Sebastian Sinclair

Policy

Taiwanese authorities seize $320M in country’s largest crypto laundering scheme

The case has surpassed all previous records of money laundering investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in Taiwan

Policy

CFTC highlights record number of tip-offs stemming from the crypto industry

In a statement on Tuesday, Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said crypto continued to attract a steady stream of fraud and illegal activity

Markets

Bitcoin golden cross appears following largest monthly gain in 9 months

October performance for the bellwether digital asset has resulted in the second largest this year, leading to a bullish technical pattern on the daily chart

Business

Bittrex’s US bankruptcy plan cleared by court

A US court has agreed to wrap up Bittrex’s bankruptcy plans several months after the exchange made the decision to wind down operations in the States

Markets

Bitcoin momentum could fuel further short squeeze, says Galaxy exec

If bitcoin’s price hits between $35,750 and $36,000, Galaxy’s Thorn says options dealers will have to buy $20 million more for each 1% price increase

DeFiPeople

Blockchain security experts team up to improve industry threat response

Shield3’s Isaac Patka has been working alongside Paradigms Samczsun to bolster cybersecurity threat responses after hacks

Markets

Bitcoin rally powers mining stocks higher

Crypto mining stocks are performing well over a five-day period following a rise in digital asset valuations as mixed operational cost outcomes threaten sustainability

Markets

Bitcoin analysts weigh significance of lift off from 200-day moving average

This week’s surge, led by speculative bets surrounding a US spot bitcoin ETF has the world’s two largest digital assets trending

Markets

Large-cap cryptos following bitcoin’s lead as SOL, LINK entice traders

Several large-cap cryptocurrencies are benefiting from the bitcoin-led rally this week, with notables LINK and SOL rising to the top

Markets

Bitcoin volatility explodes, reflecting ‘short squeeze,’ bullish options bets

The bitcoin derivatives market is beginning to show heightened volatility and interest from participants seeking to take advantage of the week’s major price moves

BusinessFinance

Lightspark hopes Bitcoin Lightning payment standard will strike interest

Lightspark is aiming to break down global payment barriers, throwing its weight behind a new standard intended to make payments as easy as sending an email

Markets

Bitcoin dominance rises to 2.5-year high as price pierces $35K

Bitcoin’s heady price action on Monday is reflecting broader optimism surrounding a US spot ETF for the asset, Blockworks was told

Markets

Bitcoin’s move above $30K represents a ‘shift in sentiment,’ analysts say

A clear sentiment shift is taking hold, Blockworks was told, with increasingly bullish sentiment following in the wake of the fake ETF announcement last week

Business

LBRY ends operations, cites feud with SEC and mounting debt

LBRY was targeted by the SEC over the issuance of its native token more than two years ago

Policy

FinCEN seeks tighter controls on crypto mixing services

The proposed rule mandates that regulated financial entities flag transactions suspected of involving crypto mixing, especially those with international implications

Policy

US Chamber of Digital Commerce backs Binance in fight against SEC

Like other briefs filed in separate cases, the industry group is arguing the SEC’s interpretation of investment contracts are fundamentally flawed

Policy

Chainalysis calls for nuance when assessing crypto’s role in terror financing

Crypto terror financing is back on the agenda with politicians pointing to its use in the Middle East, though Chainalysis says the complexities run far deeper

Business

OSL parent denies $128M sale of its digital assets trading platform

In a statement released Tuesday, BC Technology dismissed the reports as “factually inaccurate and highly misleading”

DeFi

Fantom’s ‘Foundation Wallets’ drained for $550K

The exact cause relating to the compromised wallets remains unknown, though the company confirmed the funds lost by the employee are being “tracked and investigated”

Business

Reddit to end Ethereum-based Community Points

The Tuesday decision by Reddit is being blamed on a challenging regulatory environment and the program’s inability to scale

