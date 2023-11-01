The case has surpassed all previous records of money laundering investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in Taiwan
In a statement on Tuesday, Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said crypto continued to attract a steady stream of fraud and illegal activity
October performance for the bellwether digital asset has resulted in the second largest this year, leading to a bullish technical pattern on the daily chart
A US court has agreed to wrap up Bittrex’s bankruptcy plans several months after the exchange made the decision to wind down operations in the States
If bitcoin’s price hits between $35,750 and $36,000, Galaxy’s Thorn says options dealers will have to buy $20 million more for each 1% price increase
Shield3’s Isaac Patka has been working alongside Paradigms Samczsun to bolster cybersecurity threat responses after hacks
Crypto mining stocks are performing well over a five-day period following a rise in digital asset valuations as mixed operational cost outcomes threaten sustainability
This week’s surge, led by speculative bets surrounding a US spot bitcoin ETF has the world’s two largest digital assets trending
Several large-cap cryptocurrencies are benefiting from the bitcoin-led rally this week, with notables LINK and SOL rising to the top
The bitcoin derivatives market is beginning to show heightened volatility and interest from participants seeking to take advantage of the week’s major price moves
Lightspark is aiming to break down global payment barriers, throwing its weight behind a new standard intended to make payments as easy as sending an email
Bitcoin’s heady price action on Monday is reflecting broader optimism surrounding a US spot ETF for the asset, Blockworks was told
A clear sentiment shift is taking hold, Blockworks was told, with increasingly bullish sentiment following in the wake of the fake ETF announcement last week
LBRY was targeted by the SEC over the issuance of its native token more than two years ago
The proposed rule mandates that regulated financial entities flag transactions suspected of involving crypto mixing, especially those with international implications
Like other briefs filed in separate cases, the industry group is arguing the SEC’s interpretation of investment contracts are fundamentally flawed
Crypto terror financing is back on the agenda with politicians pointing to its use in the Middle East, though Chainalysis says the complexities run far deeper
In a statement released Tuesday, BC Technology dismissed the reports as “factually inaccurate and highly misleading”
The exact cause relating to the compromised wallets remains unknown, though the company confirmed the funds lost by the employee are being “tracked and investigated”
The Tuesday decision by Reddit is being blamed on a challenging regulatory environment and the program’s inability to scale