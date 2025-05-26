Policy
Blockworks covers a diverse range of cryptocurrency regulatory topics including SEC complaints, banking regulation, anti-money laundering and bipartisan legislation.
Crypto industry members and city officials gathered to talk about how the city can leverage crypto and blockchain technology
The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot
While new XRP futures ETFs are set to launch, the SEC could wait several months to greenlight more spot offerings
Despite continued disagreements within the GOP about the extent of the spending cuts, Trump said the House is unified
The Republican-sponsored GENIUS Act has passed a key procedural vote in the US Senate.
Roman Storm could face a trial starting in July
Industry watchers are keeping an eye on how the US securities regulator handles proposals to expand index fund holdings beyond BTC and ETH
Mersinger’s final day at the CFTC will be May 30
VanEck launches its first tokenized fund after financial giants convene at SEC roundtable
An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front
US states are now competing for Bitcoin bragging rights
While Arizona’s governor could veto another crypto reserve bill, similar North Carolina and Texas laws are approaching the finish line
However, they noted there’s now an increased risk that unemployment and inflation will rise in the coming months.
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts pegged the odds of the SEC approving US litecoin and solana ETFs in 2025 at 90%
Digital Assets Subcommittee Chair Bryan Steil called for a “roundtable” discussion in lieu of a formal hearing
As some Democratic senators oppose the latest draft of the GENIUS Act, Arizona’s governor calls bitcoin “untested”
A newly submitted SEC pilot proposal aims to tokenize US equities
Some GOP members have indicated they will hold out on passing a bill that doesn’t include some key provisions
The president’s picks to lead the SEC and CFTC have been his most impactful crypto decisions so far, law partner says
Toku’s suit accuses an ex-employee of stealing confidential business information and sharing it with competitor Liquifi
The discussion draft is expected to be released by the end of the month
President Trump’s comments that he will not look to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent stocks higher in after-hours trading Tuesday
Trump is the only sitting president in modern history who has publicly threatened to fire the Fed chair
The DeFi Education Fund has ideas on how the crypto-friendly SEC can bring Commissioner Peirce’s vision to life