Policy

Blockworks covers a diverse range of cryptocurrency regulatory topics including SEC complaints, banking regulation, anti-money laundering and bipartisan legislation.

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Eric Adams crypto summit features all-day open bar and BitLicense criticism

Crypto industry members and city officials gathered to talk about how the city can leverage crypto and blockchain technology

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The strategic pivot from ‘austerity’ to ‘running it hot’

The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

As crypto ETF deadlines come and go, watch July and October

While new XRP futures ETFs are set to launch, the SEC could wait several months to greenlight more spot offerings

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump heads to House to push “big, beautiful” tax bill

Despite continued disagreements within the GOP about the extent of the spending cuts, Trump said the House is unified

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Senate advances stablecoin bill in cloture vote redo

The Republican-sponsored GENIUS Act has passed a key procedural vote in the US Senate. 

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Empire NewsletterPolicy

DOJ moves forward with trial for Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm

Roman Storm could face a trial starting in July

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessPolicy

Crypto indexes offer ‘biggest opportunity’ as SEC decision looms: Hashdex CIO

Industry watchers are keeping an eye on how the US securities regulator handles proposals to expand index fund holdings beyond BTC and ETH

by Ben Strack /
article-image

PeoplePolicy

CFTC’s Summer Mersinger to take helm of Blockchain Association

Mersinger’s final day at the CFTC will be May 30

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto players eye more tokenization tests after latest SEC talk

VanEck launches its first tokenized fund after financial giants convene at SEC roundtable

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Bitcoin approaches all-time high on tariff news, but headwinds remain

An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

PolicySupply Shock

Domino effect: Arizona forms 2nd state bitcoin reserve in one week

US states are now competing for Bitcoin bragging rights

by David Canellis /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

After New Hampshire’s crypto reserve race win, which states are next?

While Arizona’s governor could veto another crypto reserve bill, similar North Carolina and Texas laws are approaching the finish line

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Fed holds rates, cites increased risk of setbacks in the labor market, inflation

However, they noted there’s now an increased risk that unemployment and inflation will rise in the coming months. 

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Optimism fuels more crypto ETF filings despite LTC fund delay

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts pegged the odds of the SEC approving US litecoin and solana ETFs in 2025 at 90%

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Rep. Waters blocks joint House crypto hearing, cites Trump conflict of interest

Digital Assets Subcommittee Chair Bryan Steil called for a “roundtable” discussion in lieu of a formal hearing

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto industry sounds off on legislative speed bumps

As some Democratic senators oppose the latest draft of the GENIUS Act, Arizona’s governor calls bitcoin “untested”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterPolicy

Project Open makes its case to the SEC

A newly submitted SEC pilot proposal aims to tokenize US equities

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Republicans aren’t on the same page about Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ tax bill

Some GOP members have indicated they will hold out on passing a bill that doesn’t include some key provisions

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto movement in Trump’s first 100 days: ‘Personnel is policy’

The president’s picks to lead the SEC and CFTC have been his most impactful crypto decisions so far, law partner says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

‘All sizzle and no steak’: 2 rival crypto firms duke it out in a court case

Toku’s suit accuses an ex-employee of stealing confidential business information and sharing it with competitor Liquifi

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

House prepares second stab at a crypto market structure bill

The discussion draft is expected to be released by the end of the month

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

US stocks retreat from session highs as China trade deal remains uncertain

President Trump’s comments that he will not look to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent stocks higher in after-hours trading Tuesday

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump continues criticizing Powell as global leaders stress importance of independence 

Trump is the only sitting president in modern history who has publicly threatened to fire the Fed chair

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Exclusive: DeFi Education Fund advocates for ‘safe harbor’ first proposed by Commissioner Peirce 

The DeFi Education Fund has ideas on how the crypto-friendly SEC can bring Commissioner Peirce’s vision to life

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.