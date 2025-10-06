FIFA faces Swiss probe over blockchain ticket tokens
Swiss regulator Gespa is assessing whether FIFA’s tokenized ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup violate gambling laws
Freer/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks
Switzerland’s gambling authority Gespa has opened a preliminary investigation into FIFA’s sale of blockchain-based tokens that grant fans the right to purchase tickets for matches at the 2026 World Cup.
Bloomberg reported on Monday that the regulator is determining whether FIFA’s “Right to Buy” tokens constitute a form of gambling under Swiss law. Gespa director Manuel Richard said the offering “may be relevant under gambling legislation” and that further fact-finding will decide whether regulatory action is warranted.
The tokens, developed with blockchain firm Modex Tech Ltd., allow holders to buy tickets for specific matches once sales open. Some are tied to national teams, such as the $999 “Right to Final: England” token, which guarantees access to the final only if the chosen team qualifies.
The structure has raised questions about speculative behavior, since most buyers will not receive tickets if their teams fail to advance. FIFA reportedly earned around $15 million from these sales, according to The Athletic.
The 2026 tournament — hosted across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada — is projected to generate $11 billion for FIFA.
This is a developing story.
This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.
