Web3

Web3 Watch: MetalCore is leaving Immutable for Solana

Plus, Spanish football league LALIGA partners with Web3 betting platform Sportsbet.io

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Telegram launches browser, ‘mini app store’

Plus, DraftKings is done with NFTs and a Web3 travel app takes off

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Ronaldo re-ups Binance NFTs despite lawsuit

Plus, celebrity memecoins

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Reebok jumps into digital wearable game 

Plus, memecoins are making a lot of money for Pump.fun

by Casey Wagner /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Fan tokens mirror Champions League performance

Tokens for soccer teams Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona mirror their victories and losses

by David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Business

Coinbase and Grayscale unveil new TV spots in time for Bitcoin halving 

New crypto ads target viewers of the NBA and NHL playoffs as the new BTC supply is set to slow

by Ben Strack /
Business

Soccer club PSG becomes Chiliz Chain validator, pledges fan token buybacks

The club first launched its fan token with Socios in 2018

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Sports Illustrated Tickets moves NFT service to Avalanche

The blockchain ticketing platform launched with Polygon and Consensys support last May

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

2023 scored a field goal for sport NFTs

The goal now isn’t to get sports fans to ape into crypto — it’s to unlock new forms of entertainment and engagement

by Scott Lawin /
Web3

Pro sports teams piling on to Chiliz fan token opportunities

As the number of activities per user per week on the fan engagement app Socios has doubled in the last three months, Tottenham Hotspur gets set to launch a new token

by Ben Strack /
Sponsored

Peer-to-peer sports betting is crypto’s next killer app

Decentralized sports betting enables gamblers to not only beat the house but also own it

by Bart Hillerich /
Web3

Sorare is no longer an Ethereum-only platform — users can now pay with fiat

Fantasy sports company Sorare has a multibillion-dollar valuation after two separate fundraises in 2021

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Tennis star Andy Murray NFT features 18 years of stats

Murray’s first NFT dropped in 2021 and sold at auction for $177,777

by James Cirrone /
Web3

FTX partnership to NFTs in new ‘virtual ballpark’: MLB’s crypto journey continues

The pro baseball league’s now-defunct partnership with bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has not stopped it from being involved in the segment

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitcoin White Paper Sets a Kraken Pace at F1 Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix will feature the world’s fastest Bitcoin white paper

by Jon Rice /
Web3

EBay Wants NFTs To Connect Fans With Sports Stars

The company is working with Notable Live to bring limited edition NFTs and player merchandise to its platform

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Coinbase Seeks Brand Exposure with Germany’s Second-largest Soccer Club

The exchange is reinforcing an existing partnership and will be Borussia Dortmund’s premium partner for at least another six months

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Chain Strikes Sponsorship Deal With New England Patriots

Web3 software solutions company also to become blockchain sponsor of New England Revolution, Gillette Stadium

by Ben Strack /
Markets

NHL Hiring Exec To Helm Nascent NFT Business

After filling the position, the NHL intends to deploy league-wide NFT programs and platforms with external partners and vendors

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto.com Cutting 5% of Workforce Amid Digital Asset Downturn

Blockworks exclusive: Cryptocurrency exchange has been buffeted by underwater crypto markets that have eaten deeply into once-lucrative trading fees, sources said

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Latest Crypto Sponsorships: Binance Goes To Brazil, WhaleFin Partners With Chelsea FC

From Brazil to England, crypto companies are spreading their wings in the sports world, ranging from soccer to Formula 1

Markets

DraftKings Continues NFT Push With Metabilia Partnership

Blockworks exclusive: Sports betting company will be exclusive distributor of NFTs that feature budding MLB stars

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto.com Adds FIFA World Cup Sponsorship to Sports Marketing Strategy

The company’s latest deal is part of an effort to develop its brand internationally

by Ben Strack /
Markets

DraftKings Links NFTs to Betting Products in Web3 Push

Sports betting company unveils first collection in “Primetime NFT Series” around March Madness basketball

by Ben Strack /

