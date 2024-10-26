sports
Plus, Spanish football league LALIGA partners with Web3 betting platform Sportsbet.io
Plus, DraftKings is done with NFTs and a Web3 travel app takes off
Plus, celebrity memecoins
Plus, memecoins are making a lot of money for Pump.fun
Tokens for soccer teams Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona mirror their victories and losses
New crypto ads target viewers of the NBA and NHL playoffs as the new BTC supply is set to slow
The club first launched its fan token with Socios in 2018
The blockchain ticketing platform launched with Polygon and Consensys support last May
The goal now isn’t to get sports fans to ape into crypto — it’s to unlock new forms of entertainment and engagement
As the number of activities per user per week on the fan engagement app Socios has doubled in the last three months, Tottenham Hotspur gets set to launch a new token
Decentralized sports betting enables gamblers to not only beat the house but also own it
Fantasy sports company Sorare has a multibillion-dollar valuation after two separate fundraises in 2021
Murray’s first NFT dropped in 2021 and sold at auction for $177,777
The pro baseball league’s now-defunct partnership with bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has not stopped it from being involved in the segment
The Australian Grand Prix will feature the world’s fastest Bitcoin white paper
The company is working with Notable Live to bring limited edition NFTs and player merchandise to its platform
The exchange is reinforcing an existing partnership and will be Borussia Dortmund’s premium partner for at least another six months
Web3 software solutions company also to become blockchain sponsor of New England Revolution, Gillette Stadium
After filling the position, the NHL intends to deploy league-wide NFT programs and platforms with external partners and vendors
Blockworks exclusive: Cryptocurrency exchange has been buffeted by underwater crypto markets that have eaten deeply into once-lucrative trading fees, sources said
From Brazil to England, crypto companies are spreading their wings in the sports world, ranging from soccer to Formula 1
Blockworks exclusive: Sports betting company will be exclusive distributor of NFTs that feature budding MLB stars
The company’s latest deal is part of an effort to develop its brand internationally
Sports betting company unveils first collection in “Primetime NFT Series” around March Madness basketball