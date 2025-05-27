Ben Strack

Ben Strack is a senior reporter covering macro and crypto-native funds, financial advisors, structured products, and the integration of digital assets and DeFi into traditional finance. Prior to joining Blockworks, he covered the asset management industry for Fund Intelligence and was a reporter and editor for various local newspapers on Long Island. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in journalism. Contact Ben via email at [email protected]

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Kraken joins accelerating effort to bridge TradFi, crypto

The crypto exchange’s tokenized stock entrance comes as Dinari hopes to help facilitate pooled onchain secondary market for those and other RWAs

BusinessFinance

As more TradFi giants flock to crypto, Vanguard stands apart

Time and competition will push Vanguard to eventually update its “antiquated, 2013-era view of bitcoin,” Bitwise CIO says

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

As crypto ETF deadlines come and go, watch July and October

While new XRP futures ETFs are set to launch, the SEC could wait several months to greenlight more spot offerings

Markets

Bitcoin hits new all-time high above $109,000

Bitcoin has broken its previous price record of $109,026 set on Jan. 19, 2025

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Equity capital markets ‘wide open’ for crypto as BTC hits $106k

More crypto IPOs and M&A in the coming weeks could depend on bitcoin’s price, VanEck’s research head says

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Galaxy, DeFi Technologies look to leverage new Nasdaq listings

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says: “Bigger is better in financial services, and we plan to get a lot bigger.”

Business

As crypto firms boost US footprint, the race for talent is on

Wintermute and MoonPay are among the firms looking to build out talent in new US offices with policy, compliance and product leaders

BusinessPolicy

Crypto indexes offer ‘biggest opportunity’ as SEC decision looms: Hashdex CIO

Industry watchers are keeping an eye on how the US securities regulator handles proposals to expand index fund holdings beyond BTC and ETH

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto players eye more tokenization tests after latest SEC talk

VanEck launches its first tokenized fund after financial giants convene at SEC roundtable

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Analysts update COIN outlooks after Q1 results, Deribit deal

Stablecoin revenue a bright spot for the crypto exchange in Q1, as trading revenue dropped 19% quarter over quarter

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Coinbase-Deribit deal affirms industry’s growing focus on derivatives

The deal is likely to fuel further M&A around derivatives trading and infrastructure, Architect Partners’ Michael Klena says

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

After New Hampshire’s crypto reserve race win, which states are next?

While Arizona’s governor could veto another crypto reserve bill, similar North Carolina and Texas laws are approaching the finish line

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Optimism fuels more crypto ETF filings despite LTC fund delay

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts pegged the odds of the SEC approving US litecoin and solana ETFs in 2025 at 90%

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto industry sounds off on legislative speed bumps

As some Democratic senators oppose the latest draft of the GENIUS Act, Arizona’s governor calls bitcoin “untested”

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Spot crypto trading to become ‘commoditized’ as Wall St. interest persists

As Schwab plots crypto trading upon “more clarity in the regulatory environment,” Morgan Stanley is reportedly interested too

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Robinhood eyes crypto diversification as trading strength persists

CEO Vlad Tenev calls expected clarity on listing crypto asset securities “a big opportunity”

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Another crypto equity ETF launches ahead of Galaxy’s US public listing

Galaxy’s Toronto Stock Exchange-listed shares are the seventh-largest holding of a new Grayscale fund

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Visa-Bridge link-up extends the stablecoin adoption narrative

Cardholders to make purchases with stablecoin balances at merchants across several Latin American countries

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto movement in Trump’s first 100 days: ‘Personnel is policy’

The president’s picks to lead the SEC and CFTC have been his most impactful crypto decisions so far, law partner says

