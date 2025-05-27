Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month
The crypto exchange’s tokenized stock entrance comes as Dinari hopes to help facilitate pooled onchain secondary market for those and other RWAs
Time and competition will push Vanguard to eventually update its “antiquated, 2013-era view of bitcoin,” Bitwise CIO says
While new XRP futures ETFs are set to launch, the SEC could wait several months to greenlight more spot offerings
Bitcoin has broken its previous price record of $109,026 set on Jan. 19, 2025
More crypto IPOs and M&A in the coming weeks could depend on bitcoin’s price, VanEck’s research head says
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says: “Bigger is better in financial services, and we plan to get a lot bigger.”
Wintermute and MoonPay are among the firms looking to build out talent in new US offices with policy, compliance and product leaders
Industry watchers are keeping an eye on how the US securities regulator handles proposals to expand index fund holdings beyond BTC and ETH
VanEck launches its first tokenized fund after financial giants convene at SEC roundtable
Stablecoin revenue a bright spot for the crypto exchange in Q1, as trading revenue dropped 19% quarter over quarter
The deal is likely to fuel further M&A around derivatives trading and infrastructure, Architect Partners’ Michael Klena says
While Arizona’s governor could veto another crypto reserve bill, similar North Carolina and Texas laws are approaching the finish line
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts pegged the odds of the SEC approving US litecoin and solana ETFs in 2025 at 90%
As some Democratic senators oppose the latest draft of the GENIUS Act, Arizona’s governor calls bitcoin “untested”
As Schwab plots crypto trading upon “more clarity in the regulatory environment,” Morgan Stanley is reportedly interested too
CEO Vlad Tenev calls expected clarity on listing crypto asset securities “a big opportunity”
Galaxy’s Toronto Stock Exchange-listed shares are the seventh-largest holding of a new Grayscale fund
Cardholders to make purchases with stablecoin balances at merchants across several Latin American countries
The president’s picks to lead the SEC and CFTC have been his most impactful crypto decisions so far, law partner says