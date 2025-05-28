Forward Guidance Newsletter
The final company of the Magnificent 7 is set to report its Q1 earnings today after the close
Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month
After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway
Crypto industry members and city officials gathered to talk about how the city can leverage crypto and blockchain technology
The crypto exchange’s tokenized stock entrance comes as Dinari hopes to help facilitate pooled onchain secondary market for those and other RWAs
The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot
While new XRP futures ETFs are set to launch, the SEC could wait several months to greenlight more spot offerings
Bitcoin may have traded like a safe haven asset Wednesday, but analysts warn the trend may not last
Despite continued disagreements within the GOP about the extent of the spending cuts, Trump said the House is unified
More crypto IPOs and M&A in the coming weeks could depend on bitcoin’s price, VanEck’s research head says
A downgrade from Moody’s had US Treasury yields on the rise, but history says the volatility should be short-lived
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says: “Bigger is better in financial services, and we plan to get a lot bigger.”
Tariffs are now live and being collected. But what does data say about their initial impacts on the economy…and who’s footing the bill?
Even with an uncertain outlook thanks to tariffs, Big Tech executives are still ramping up their AI investments
Higher inflation historically lags behind tariff implementation, so don’t celebrate just yet
VanEck launches its first tokenized fund after financial giants convene at SEC roundtable
Stablecoin revenue a bright spot for the crypto exchange in Q1, as trading revenue dropped 19% quarter over quarter
Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories
The deal is likely to fuel further M&A around derivatives trading and infrastructure, Architect Partners’ Michael Klena says
While Arizona’s governor could veto another crypto reserve bill, similar North Carolina and Texas laws are approaching the finish line
However, they noted there’s now an increased risk that unemployment and inflation will rise in the coming months.
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts pegged the odds of the SEC approving US litecoin and solana ETFs in 2025 at 90%
Digital Assets Subcommittee Chair Bryan Steil called for a “roundtable” discussion in lieu of a formal hearing
As some Democratic senators oppose the latest draft of the GENIUS Act, Arizona’s governor calls bitcoin “untested”