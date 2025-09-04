The state of the labor market

Ahead of the FOMC September meeting, the labor market continues to embolden a dovish lean

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

BublikHaus/Shutterstock modified by Blockworks

share


This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

It’s a big week for labor market data. With everything published except for tomorrow’s NFP report, let’s round up all the data we received this week and get an idea of where things stand — and how that contrasts with the expected Fed rate cut this September.

JOLTS

It’s always important to remember how lagged the JOLTS report is as a datapoint. This report is from July and, much like the jobs report we received last month, it’s quite weak.

Job openings surprised to the downside at 7.18 million, below the expected 7.4 million. 

When we contextualize that alongside how many unemployed people there are, we actually saw the jobs-workers gap go negative for the first time since the pandemic. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to Forward Guidance Newsletter

Although not an outright sign of recession (we spent the entirety of the 2010s in negative territory), it does highlight the relative weakness of the labor market. 

A key input into the Beveridge curve is the job vacancy rate that comes from this report. 

I’m a big fan of the Beveridge curve as it’s an effective way to gauge the amount of slack in the labor market. Given where we are in the Beveridge curve now, any meaningful weakening in jobs available from this point forward would likely trigger an aggressive increase in the unemployment rate.

ADP report

With the recent firing of BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, ADP’s employment data has taken on increased importance in gauging labor market strength. 

Although ADP gets a lot of flack since it comes out before NFP and thus has little predictive power, on a longer-term horizon the two actually track quite nicely: 

Today’s ADP report came in below expectations and further emboldened the doves on the FOMC to move forward with a cut in September:

Challenger Survey

Finally, we received today’s Challenger Survey layoffs report. It showed a 13% YoY increase, which is significant.

As economist Parker Ross noted in tandem with the chart above: “Last Aug. is a tough benchmark, when layoffs were already 81% above the pre-Covid norm, so the fact we’re up 13% YoY from that elevated level means we’re now 105% above the pre-Covid norm for Aug., up from 98% in July.”

Even without the NFP report in hand, the present labor market data overall offers plenty of rationale to warrant the Fed cutting rates in a couple of weeks.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (1).png

Research

Aave: Where Narratives Converge

Aave’s revenues have doubled from April lows and are fast approaching all-time highs. With 35% of borrow interest coming from ETH and 55% from stablecoins, Aave is emerging as a powerful proxy as an ETH and stablecoin beta. As looping strategies accelerate growth and Horizon positions the protocol to ride the RWA wave, Aave is shaping up as one of DeFi’s most compelling multi-narrative plays.

by Kunal Doshi

/

news

article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana in 8 charts: August edition

Solana saw $78 million in REV for August

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Business

Onchain AI agents move from demo to deployment

Lit Protocol’s Vincent is shifting agentic finance from toy demos to production rails

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Boerse Stuttgart launches Seturion settlement platform

The new system aims to unify Europe’s fragmented tokenized asset settlement and cut cross-border costs

by Blockworks /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Tron’s fee gamble

Tron slashed fees by 60% as Plasma looms, threatening its USDT moat

by Kunal Doshi /
article-image

Business

Kraken acquires Breakout to expand prop trading services

The acquisition adds evaluation-based funding to Kraken Pro, giving traders access to capital on performance

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

RedStone acquires Credora to launch DeFi risk oracle

The deal merges real-time pricing data with on-chain credit ratings, aiming to boost institutional adoption of decentralized finance

by Blockworks /