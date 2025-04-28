Jobs

There are a total of 89 articles associated with Jobs.
Policy

‘All sizzle and no steak’: 2 rival crypto firms duke it out in a court case

Toku’s suit accuses an ex-employee of stealing confidential business information and sharing it with competitor Liquifi

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

US equities, cryptocurrencies fall on Trump’s sweeping global tariffs 

President Donald Trump announced a 10% levy on almost all goods and additional tariffs on so-called “worst offending” countries

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities slip after job openings disappointment

February jobs report shows fewer jobs and layoffs on the rise, with DOGE federal layoffs likely not yet reflected

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Economic crosscurrents are straining the growth outlook

Ongoing tariff dynamics are being complemented by DOGE’s federal government employee layoffs

by Felix Jauvin /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Are we at the start of a new business cycle?

Everything has been somewhat upside down in recent years, leaving many economists befuddled

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Hot employment report leads stocks lower, at least for now 

Odds of an interest rate cut later this month are all but out the window

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Initial jobless claims rise during last week of November, lowers rate cut odds 

Data came in a bit mixed, but is overall consistent with the 13-week moving average

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Fed’s preferred inflation reading is as expected, but shows prices are sticky 

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge showed that prices increased 0.2% from September and 2.3% annually

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

GDP estimates boost hopes for a soft landing 

Markets are, unsurprisingly, still all but certain (96% sure) the Fed will opt for another 25bps interest rate cut next month

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Kraken lays off staff, announces new co-CEO

Kraken says it needs to be “leaner” moving forward as it appoints a board member as co-CEO

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Senior execs depart, appointed across segment

BlockFills brings aboard a new CFO and promotes a founding partner to lead company strategy

by Ben Strack /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana tries to establish a pipeline of new graduates

Solana Boston attracted 250 attendees this past weeks, 90 of whom were students

by Jack Kubinec /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Is a November rate cut needed at all?

Today’s data points further solidify the notion that the economy is largely doing okay

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner /
Markets

As BTC rallies after jobs report, what are the ‘Uptober’ odds?

Various factors are likely to temper strong jobs data-spurred optimism in the short term, industry watchers say

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Exploring the ‘Uptober’ drivers and current outlook

Plus, tokenization is still the talk of the town

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

What is the labor market signaling? Checking the data before tomorrow’s jobs report

Plus, a look back at some of the SEC’s biggest enforcement moves under Gurbir Grewal

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

The XRP ETF filing: A sign of regulatory progress or wishful thinking?

Plus, latest jobs data signals odds of a 25bps rate cut

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Unpacking survey findings about the ‘crypto voter’

Plus, enrollment for the Donald Trump-backed crypto project is underway

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Behind the most important jobs report of the year

The unemployment rate will likely be the key driver of how much the Fed is going to cut rates in the upcoming September meeting

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Stocks mount comeback to close out volatile week

Plus, a breakdown of MicroStrategy’s stock split and whether it matters

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

The Sahm rule was triggered. Is a recession near?

Felix Jauvin interviewed Sahm rule inventor Claudia Sahm to unpack signals of a nearing recession

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto stocks suffer from Q2 blues

Plus, a breakdown of July’s disappointing jobs report

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Markets

US stocks, cryptocurrencies tumble on disappointing jobs report 

Friday’s report from the Labor Department coincides with disappointing tech earnings to add additional headwinds

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Behind the most important economic paper of the year

Plus, a look at the top asset-gathering ETH ETFs after two days of trading

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /

