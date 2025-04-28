Jobs
Toku’s suit accuses an ex-employee of stealing confidential business information and sharing it with competitor Liquifi
President Donald Trump announced a 10% levy on almost all goods and additional tariffs on so-called “worst offending” countries
February jobs report shows fewer jobs and layoffs on the rise, with DOGE federal layoffs likely not yet reflected
Ongoing tariff dynamics are being complemented by DOGE’s federal government employee layoffs
Everything has been somewhat upside down in recent years, leaving many economists befuddled
Odds of an interest rate cut later this month are all but out the window
Data came in a bit mixed, but is overall consistent with the 13-week moving average
The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge showed that prices increased 0.2% from September and 2.3% annually
Markets are, unsurprisingly, still all but certain (96% sure) the Fed will opt for another 25bps interest rate cut next month
Kraken says it needs to be “leaner” moving forward as it appoints a board member as co-CEO
BlockFills brings aboard a new CFO and promotes a founding partner to lead company strategy
Solana Boston attracted 250 attendees this past weeks, 90 of whom were students
Today’s data points further solidify the notion that the economy is largely doing okay
Various factors are likely to temper strong jobs data-spurred optimism in the short term, industry watchers say
Plus, tokenization is still the talk of the town
Plus, a look back at some of the SEC’s biggest enforcement moves under Gurbir Grewal
Plus, latest jobs data signals odds of a 25bps rate cut
Plus, enrollment for the Donald Trump-backed crypto project is underway
The unemployment rate will likely be the key driver of how much the Fed is going to cut rates in the upcoming September meeting
Plus, a breakdown of MicroStrategy’s stock split and whether it matters
Felix Jauvin interviewed Sahm rule inventor Claudia Sahm to unpack signals of a nearing recession
Plus, a breakdown of July’s disappointing jobs report
Friday’s report from the Labor Department coincides with disappointing tech earnings to add additional headwinds
Plus, a look at the top asset-gathering ETH ETFs after two days of trading