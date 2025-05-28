Lightspeed Newsletter

There are a total of 225 articles associated with Lightspeed Newsletter.

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Hyperliquid valued between layer-1 and perps DEX

The blockchain’s perpetual futures exchange is highly popular

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana eyes Alpenglow for next-gen consensus layer

A single upgrade could reshape how Solana sequences, votes and finalizes.

by Jeff Albus /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana-based Pipe Network aims to be ‘ruthless’ about tokenomics

A report from the end of 2024 showed 350 DePIN tokens combined for $50 billion in market cap

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana Accelerate Day 1: Time to challenge assumptions

Firedancer and Solana ETFs look less significant than before

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin hits all-time high while Solana holds steady

Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure

by Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed NewsletterPeople

Solana Spaces comes back to life in NYC

A memecoin community delivered on a brick-and-mortar pop-up store

Lightspeed NewsletterOpinion

The rise of vibe coding on Solana

Vibe coders are shipping faster than you think

by Jeff Albus /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jito Foundation hires head of governance

Factory Labs founder Nick Almond steps in as the DAO is discussing JTO tokenomics

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana ticketing platform XP raises $6.2M

The resale exchange has expansion plans involving fan perks

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

SOL is up and memes are back

Bridge flows churn in both directions as risk appetite returns

by Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed Newsletter

SEC not ready to decide on Grayscale Solana ETF

The agency’s final deadline is in October

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Cloud startup Nirvana Labs raises $6M seed extension led by Jump Crypto, Crucible Capital

The startup hopes to reduce crypto’s reliance on AWS and Google Cloud

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

RETRACTION: Article about Marinade

This report has been corrected.

by Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed Newsletter

‘Nasdaq on Solana’ vision sees progress with Opening Bell launch

Sol Strategies will be the tokenized stock platform’s first listing

by Jack Kubinec /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Volatility arrives early for Solayer

LAYER drops 55% ahead of unlock

by Jeff Albus /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s software underpins these layer-1s

A number of blockchains make use of the Solana Virtual Machine

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana says zero-knowledge proofs were root of mid-April bug

Solana leaders privately told validators to upgrade their software

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed NewsletterPolicy

Project Open makes its case to the SEC

A newly submitted SEC pilot proposal aims to tokenize US equities

by Jeff Albus /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Ellipsis Labs claims credit for mysterious top Solana DEX

Over 20% of SOL-USD swap volume goes through SolFi

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

FTX repayments loom over Solana

Macro headwinds muddy Solana’s bullish narrative

by Jeff Albus /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Meet Y Combinator’s memecoin bet that made $10M last week

Axiom merges Solana memecoins with Hyperliquid perps

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Loopscale loses $5.8M in oracle attack

Partial recovery is already in motion, according to the Loopscale team

by Jeff Albus /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Now dominant in crypto, Solana community gathers in Istanbul

Solana Crossroads kicked off today in Istanbul, and Solana builders decamped from around the world to Turkey

by Jack Kubinec /

