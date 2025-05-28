Lightspeed Newsletter
The blockchain’s perpetual futures exchange is highly popular
Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump
A single upgrade could reshape how Solana sequences, votes and finalizes.
A report from the end of 2024 showed 350 DePIN tokens combined for $50 billion in market cap
Firedancer and Solana ETFs look less significant than before
Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure
A memecoin community delivered on a brick-and-mortar pop-up store
Vibe coders are shipping faster than you think
Factory Labs founder Nick Almond steps in as the DAO is discussing JTO tokenomics
The resale exchange has expansion plans involving fan perks
Bridge flows churn in both directions as risk appetite returns
The agency’s final deadline is in October
The startup hopes to reduce crypto’s reliance on AWS and Google Cloud
This report has been corrected.
Sol Strategies will be the tokenized stock platform’s first listing
LAYER drops 55% ahead of unlock
A number of blockchains make use of the Solana Virtual Machine
Solana leaders privately told validators to upgrade their software
A newly submitted SEC pilot proposal aims to tokenize US equities
Over 20% of SOL-USD swap volume goes through SolFi
Macro headwinds muddy Solana’s bullish narrative
Axiom merges Solana memecoins with Hyperliquid perps
Partial recovery is already in motion, according to the Loopscale team
Solana Crossroads kicked off today in Istanbul, and Solana builders decamped from around the world to Turkey