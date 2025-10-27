Pump acquires Padre trading terminal, promises token compensation

Padre has 4% market share of trading platforms on Solana.

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

claudenakagawa/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

One recurring theme in crypto is that token holders keep discovering that they don’t have the same protection rights as shareholders.

Legal protections make M&A a smooth process. For instance, if BigCo acquires LittleCo for $1 per share, the people who own LittleCo’s shares should get $1 per share. The acquirer is buying the company, and the shares are the company, so the shareholders get bought out. No investor is left behind. There are exceptions, but that is generally “supposed” to be the way it works under traditional financial laws. 

Cryptoland, however, has its own rules.

Various efforts exist to mitigate this problem, like MetaDAO’s futarchy markets or the Blockworks Token Transparency reports. But the default for now is mostly to just vibe it out on Twitter.

Pump acquires Padre

Pump announced its acquisition of Padre last Friday. Padre is a trading terminal with about 4% market share on Solana (it’s also on BNB Chain, Base and Ethereum).

Padre also has a PADRE token of its own. Why does a trading terminal have a token? I don’t know. The token confers things like fee discounts and access to features, which is nice, but not the same as “owning Padre,” which is a different thing.

Newsletter

Subscribe to Lightspeed Newsletter

Unfortunately for the PADRE investors who raised ~$1.7 million on Fjord Foundry 19 months ago, that token will “no longer have utility on the platform with no further plans for the future,” as per Pump’s acquisition announcement

Source: X

PADRE token holders got upset and complaints of classic rugging ensued, with some alleging the team was banning Discord users for speaking the unspeakable thing about ownership rights.

You can see below that PADRE’s price tanked 80% moments after the acquisition was made public.

This wouldn’t happen in an alternate universe where crypto tokens are governed by the same laws as TradFi.

But in cryptoland, if the token you own is adjacent to the company that gets bought, and that token doesn’t give you cash consideration, then the rational thing to do for the PADRE holder, upon learning their adjacency, is to be extremely adjacent and sell.

In any case, the ruckus on Twitter seems to have prompted teams to take action.

Just this morning, Padre announced that PADRE token holders will be compensated with PUMP tokens, based on a snapshot from Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.

Loading Tweet..

Nice! This is the part where crypto governance is sometimes benevolent.

Still, there’s a valuation problem. If Pump bought Padre for, say, $40 million, and PADRE’s value at the snapshot was ~$5 million, then compensating token holders at market is merely ~13% of what they would’ve gotten as per the deal’s implied equity value.

Shareholders would’ve gotten the $40 million pro rata, as StrategicHash points out.

Loading Tweet..

Making PADRE holders “whole” at the pre-announcement price is better than nothing, I suppose, but it is also not the same as paying them as if they owned the company, because they do not.

You can think of Pump’s swap as a goodwill gesture, or even a (Padre) customer retention strategy, kind of like if United Airlines gives you 1,000 miles for canceling your flight. But it’s not a legal payout.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

GEODNET: Strengthening RTK Leadership

The RTK market remains critical to enabling centimeter-level positioning accuracy for autonomous technologies, such as Robots, Drones, and Autonomous Cars. GEODNET has maintained its competitive edge against multi-billion dollar incumbents Trimble and Hexagon through differentiated economics and vast geographic coverage.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Markets

Polymarket CMO confirms POLY token and airdrop plans amid U.S. relaunch

Marketing chief Matthew Modabber says Polymarket will debut a utility-focused POLY token after its U.S. app rollout

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

Fusaka upgrade on track as devs eye December mainnet fork

All Core Devs confirmed testnet deployments and Holesky shutdown on schedule

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Sky pivots beyond treasuries as yields dip, staking overhaul looms

With 10Y Treasury yields falling below 4%, Spark is moving $100M into Superstate’s crypto carry fund

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Ledger Nano Gen5 feels like Flex for less

Companion “Wallet” software now includes an “Enterprise Multisig” built on Safe, but adds on-device clear signing

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Policy

Capitol Gains: What’s the market structure holdup? Depends who you ask

Republicans say they are waiting on Democrats. Democrats say the industry is too cozy with Republicans

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Jupiter wants to turn its token’s fate around

Jupiter reports $45 million in Q3 revenues

by Donovan Choy /