Solana

There are a total of 520 articles associated with Solana.
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana eyes Alpenglow for next-gen consensus layer

A single upgrade could reshape how Solana sequences, votes and finalizes.

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana-based Pipe Network aims to be ‘ruthless’ about tokenomics

A report from the end of 2024 showed 350 DePIN tokens combined for $50 billion in market cap

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin hits all-time high while Solana holds steady

Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterPeople

Solana Spaces comes back to life in NYC

A memecoin community delivered on a brick-and-mortar pop-up store

article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterOpinion

The rise of vibe coding on Solana

Vibe coders are shipping faster than you think

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jito Foundation hires head of governance

Factory Labs founder Nick Almond steps in as the DAO is discussing JTO tokenomics

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana ticketing platform XP raises $6.2M

The resale exchange has expansion plans involving fan perks

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

SEC not ready to decide on Grayscale Solana ETF

The agency’s final deadline is in October

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

‘Nasdaq on Solana’ vision sees progress with Opening Bell launch

Sol Strategies will be the tokenized stock platform’s first listing

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Volatility arrives early for Solayer

LAYER drops 55% ahead of unlock

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s software underpins these layer-1s

A number of blockchains make use of the Solana Virtual Machine

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana says zero-knowledge proofs were root of mid-April bug

Solana leaders privately told validators to upgrade their software

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterPolicy

Project Open makes its case to the SEC

A newly submitted SEC pilot proposal aims to tokenize US equities

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Ellipsis Labs claims credit for mysterious top Solana DEX

Over 20% of SOL-USD swap volume goes through SolFi

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Meet Y Combinator’s memecoin bet that made $10M last week

Axiom merges Solana memecoins with Hyperliquid perps

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Loopscale loses $5.8M in oracle attack

Partial recovery is already in motion, according to the Loopscale team

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Now dominant in crypto, Solana community gathers in Istanbul

Solana Crossroads kicked off today in Istanbul, and Solana builders decamped from around the world to Turkey

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana Foundation begins pruning validators from delegation program

Around 150 Solana validators would lose their foundation stake under the new rule, perBlockworks Research estimates

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jupiter anchors growth as Solana surges to monthly highs

Jupiter’s super-app story accelerates

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Small-cap stocks are adding Solana exposure

Struggling stocks revive fortunes with Solana treasury buys

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana founders ‘returning to cypherpunk roots’: Colosseum’s Taylor

Colosseum co-founder Matty Taylor is seeing “high-performance [Solana] founders showing a lot of interest in private trading technology”

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Magic Eden unveils Season 2 of ME token rewards

Players can stake ME, trade tokens and link wallets to climb the leaderboard

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

TRUMP token slides ahead of massive unlock

Tokens worth 20% of the current supply of the TRUMP memecoin launched by the president are set to be unlocked tomorrow

by Jack Kubinec /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.