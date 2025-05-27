Solana
Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump
A single upgrade could reshape how Solana sequences, votes and finalizes.
A report from the end of 2024 showed 350 DePIN tokens combined for $50 billion in market cap
Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure
A memecoin community delivered on a brick-and-mortar pop-up store
Vibe coders are shipping faster than you think
Factory Labs founder Nick Almond steps in as the DAO is discussing JTO tokenomics
The resale exchange has expansion plans involving fan perks
The agency’s final deadline is in October
Sol Strategies will be the tokenized stock platform’s first listing
LAYER drops 55% ahead of unlock
A number of blockchains make use of the Solana Virtual Machine
Solana leaders privately told validators to upgrade their software
A newly submitted SEC pilot proposal aims to tokenize US equities
Over 20% of SOL-USD swap volume goes through SolFi
Axiom merges Solana memecoins with Hyperliquid perps
Partial recovery is already in motion, according to the Loopscale team
Solana Crossroads kicked off today in Istanbul, and Solana builders decamped from around the world to Turkey
Around 150 Solana validators would lose their foundation stake under the new rule, perBlockworks Research estimates
Jupiter’s super-app story accelerates
Struggling stocks revive fortunes with Solana treasury buys
Colosseum co-founder Matty Taylor is seeing “high-performance [Solana] founders showing a lot of interest in private trading technology”
Players can stake ME, trade tokens and link wallets to climb the leaderboard
Tokens worth 20% of the current supply of the TRUMP memecoin launched by the president are set to be unlocked tomorrow