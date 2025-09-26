Jito launches BAM on Solana mainnet amid rising competition

The open-source marketplace reshapes Solana block building while boosting JitoDAO revenue and inviting new challengers

by Blockworks /
article-image

Skorzewiak/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Jito has launched its Block Assembly Marketplace (BAM) on the Solana mainnet, marking a major transition from its proprietary block engine to an open-source framework.

The rollout, confirmed on Sept. 25, introduces a new architecture for block construction that emphasizes transparency, privacy, and application-level customization.

Validators are now onboarding to BAM, which allows developers to use a plugin framework enabling “application-controlled execution” (ACE) for custom ordering logic in trading platforms, including central limit order books and derivatives exchanges.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The shift could significantly expand Solana’s developer ecosystem. Cindy Leow, co-founder of Drift, said BAM could help realize Solana’s long-stated ambition of becoming an “onchain NASDAQ.” JitoDAO, the community governance arm of the protocol, stands to benefit directly.

Earlier this month, $JTO holders unanimously voted to redirect Jito Labs’ share of engine and BAM fees to the DAO. Jito co-founder Lucas Bruder estimates that BAM could generate an additional $15 million in annual revenue on top of the $4.7 million earned in Q3.

Jito already dominates Solana infrastructure, with more than 97% of the network using its validator client and its liquid staking token, jitoSOL, commanding the largest market share. However, competition is emerging.

On September 23, rival infrastructure provider Raiku announced it had raised $13.5 million across pre-seed and seed rounds, with Pantera Capital leading the latest financing. Meanwhile, Anza is upgrading its Agave validator client to improve speed and reliability.

Updated 9/26/2025 at 4 p.m. ET to correct the raise amount for Raiku.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Institutional Staking Landscape

Institutional staking providers specialize in offering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for organizations, asset managers, and individuals who wish to stake large volumes of digital assets. Staking-as-a-Service Providers (SaaSPs) act as intermediaries, running blockchain nodes and managing the technical complexities of staking on behalf of clients, often providing custody, reporting, and yield optimization features across a broad range of assets and networks.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Business

Kraken closes $500M round: Report

Funding at a $15B valuation comes as executive shake-ups and market timing test the exchange’s path to listing

by Blockworks /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Naver acquires Upbit in Korea

Korea’s “Google” just bought the country’s “Coinbase” in a bold bid to build a super app spanning payments, stocks and crypto

by Kunal Doshi&Shaunda Devens /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

ETHZilla leans into sticky restaking with Ether.fi and Puffer

A planned $100M Ether.fi sleeve and a $47M pufETH buy from Puffer signal DAT treasuries shifting toward long-horizon, policy-driven allocations

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Divine raises $6.6M to expand Credit lending protocol

The undercollateralized lending system plans global growth after surpassing 175,000 loans in less than a year

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessThe Drop

Exclusive: Genie founder raises $5M for social trading app Share

Share indexes every transaction across Solana, Base and Ethereum

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Business

PayPal and Spark target $1B liquidity boost for PYUSD

The plan is to scale PayPal USD with Spark’s liquidity framework, building sustainable stablecoin markets

by Blockworks /