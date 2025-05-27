blockchain

There are a total of 253 articles associated with blockchain.
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana eyes Alpenglow for next-gen consensus layer

A single upgrade could reshape how Solana sequences, votes and finalizes.

by Jeff Albus /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Valuing blockchains: The great REV debate

Bitcoin launched 16 years ago, but investors still cannot agree on how to value blockchains

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum quietly flips the switch on Pectra

The network’s most ambitious upgrade since the Merge brings validator streamlining, smart account UX and doubled blobspace to Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin Core devs want Bitcoin governed by ‘transparent, minimal rules’

Debate over extra Bitcoin use cases has returned, two years on from Ordinals

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Does the blockchain industry have too many blockchains?

VCs are chasing the fabled layer-1 premium

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How Unto plans to compete with Solana

Unto’s Will Yoo and Liam Heeger spoke to the Empire newsletter about their raise and how they plan to build Thru

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum consensus shifts on EVM upgrade

Following a developer call Monday, EOF appears to be out of Fusaka fork

by Macauley Peterson /
The DropWeb3

Sky Mavis co-founder accuses Ronin game of making secret deal

Ragnarok: Monster World says it upheld all “contractual obligations.”

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterFinance

The DTCC Collateral Appchain wants to rewrite the rules of TradFi settlement

T+0 is here

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Optimum aims to deliver Web3’s missing memory layer

The MIT research-based protocol is live in private testnet — laying the foundation for decentralized RAM

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Understanding MegaETH’s need for speed

The up-and-coming L2 aims to be the first chain with about a 1.7 gigagas/s speed

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana deep dive: Unpacking proof-of-history

The encoded timekeeping system improves proof-of-stake, allowing the chain to quickly validate transactions

by Jeff Albus /
Opinion

Agriculture needs blockchain

Some may argue that the current system is familiar and predictable, but the benefits of tokenization far outweigh the challenges

by Henry Duckworth /
Opinion

The future of finance? TradFi plus DeFi

Leaders on both sides of the divide will need to develop new skills to fully harness new tech innovations

by Rita Martins /
Opinion

L2s have gotten hyperfocused — that’s bad news for Web3

It may be counterintuitive that a high amount of focus on a technology would lead to security risks — but it’s true

by Lukas Bronsvoort /
Opinion

Ethereum is too hard to use

Ethereum is becoming a multilayered lasagna-like system, pushing people to the margins with its complexity and fees

by Daniel Cawrey /
Opinion

Layer-3s are the future of scalability

When L3s started trending, they were met with initial skepticism — but as more use cases emerge, the clearer their need becomes

by Kevin Ho /
Opinion

Proof-of-reserves never cut it — and never will

If we can’t bring real context to the world of blockchain data, then we’ll be stuck with useless solutions like proof-of-reserves for the foreseeable future

by Tal Zackon /
Opinion

AI has a monopoly on power and privacy. Blockchain fixes this.

Crypto and blockchain can provide a safer, fairer, more human-centric collaboration between AI and the rest of us

by Sean (Xiang) Ren /
Opinion

The future of tokenization? Permissioned blockchains

At least for the near future, the majority of institutional tokenization will take place on closed, permissioned networks

by Graeme Moore /
Opinion

Fintech has hit a wall. Blockchain will break through it.

Relatively soon, blockchain will become the only part of fintech that matters.

by Ben Mills /
Opinion

Families like mine need safe, secure digital identities

As I’ve struggled to replace basic documents like my Nigerian birth certificate, it’s only become clearer that identity should not rely on something as fragile as physical documents

by Nse Barna /
Opinion

Blockchains still aren’t great at communication

The current state of blockchain interoperability poses an existential threat to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology as a whole

by Temujin Louie /

