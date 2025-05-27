blockchain
StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover
A single upgrade could reshape how Solana sequences, votes and finalizes.
Bitcoin launched 16 years ago, but investors still cannot agree on how to value blockchains
The network’s most ambitious upgrade since the Merge brings validator streamlining, smart account UX and doubled blobspace to Ethereum
Debate over extra Bitcoin use cases has returned, two years on from Ordinals
VCs are chasing the fabled layer-1 premium
Unto’s Will Yoo and Liam Heeger spoke to the Empire newsletter about their raise and how they plan to build Thru
Following a developer call Monday, EOF appears to be out of Fusaka fork
Ragnarok: Monster World says it upheld all “contractual obligations.”
T+0 is here
The MIT research-based protocol is live in private testnet — laying the foundation for decentralized RAM
The up-and-coming L2 aims to be the first chain with about a 1.7 gigagas/s speed
The encoded timekeeping system improves proof-of-stake, allowing the chain to quickly validate transactions
Some may argue that the current system is familiar and predictable, but the benefits of tokenization far outweigh the challenges
Leaders on both sides of the divide will need to develop new skills to fully harness new tech innovations
It may be counterintuitive that a high amount of focus on a technology would lead to security risks — but it’s true
Ethereum is becoming a multilayered lasagna-like system, pushing people to the margins with its complexity and fees
When L3s started trending, they were met with initial skepticism — but as more use cases emerge, the clearer their need becomes
If we can’t bring real context to the world of blockchain data, then we’ll be stuck with useless solutions like proof-of-reserves for the foreseeable future
Crypto and blockchain can provide a safer, fairer, more human-centric collaboration between AI and the rest of us
At least for the near future, the majority of institutional tokenization will take place on closed, permissioned networks
Relatively soon, blockchain will become the only part of fintech that matters.
As I’ve struggled to replace basic documents like my Nigerian birth certificate, it’s only become clearer that identity should not rely on something as fragile as physical documents
The current state of blockchain interoperability poses an existential threat to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology as a whole