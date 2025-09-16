Filecoin partners with Akave to launch S3 storage layer

The initiative aims to ease enterprise and DePIN migration to decentralized systems

article-image

Filecoin and Akave Cloud have introduced an S3-compatible object storage service designed to ease enterprise and DePIN adoption of blockchain-based storage.

According to a Filecoin blog post published on Tuesday, the launch addresses a long-standing barrier for institutions: the cost and complexity of migrating from centralized cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud.

By offering compatibility with S3 application APIs, Akave Cloud allows organizations to integrate decentralized storage without overhauling existing systems.

The platform combines Filecoin’s Proof-of-Replication, which verifies that archives are correctly stored, with Proof of Data Possession, a new mechanism that proves hot data is immediately accessible.

This dual-layer model supports both archival and “warm” data use cases, enabling regulated backups as well as real-time applications such as AI training and analytics pipelines. All storage actions are immutably recorded onchain, providing auditability for compliance.

For DePIN projects and enterprises, Akave said that the four drivers of migration are lower storage costs, plug-and-play compatibility with cloud tools, onchain audit trails, and jurisdictional data sovereignty. The system employs encrypted, erasure-coded storage with redundancy designed to reach “11 nines” of durability.

The development comes as decentralized storage networks seek to differentiate from centralized hyperscalers by emphasizing cryptographic guarantees and regulatory alignment. While Filecoin has long been positioned as a decentralized storage marketplace, Akave’s drop-in S3 interface marks a strategic step to broaden institutional adoption.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

