David Canellis

David is an Editor based in the Netherlands focused on data-driven journalism. Previously, he wrote for TheNextWeb's crypto vertical before launching Protos in 2021. He's a reformed hardline Bitcoiner passionate about permissionless and decentralized networks. Contact David at [email protected]

recent news by David Canellis

DeFiSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the '90s

Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo

by David Canellis
PeopleSupply Shock

Why Satoshi might still hold the keys to $123B BTC

Bitcoin’s creator may have had a powerful mining trick up his sleeve

by David Canellis
Supply Shock

Ulbricht auction sees $31K BTC ahead of first appearance since release

Silk Road’s founder is jetting off on new adventures, but first, he’s lightening the load by auctioning off personal artifacts

by David Canellis
PeopleSupply Shock

How Isaac Miller fought the central banks with Bitcoin and $20K

Celebrating the wisdom of a diamond-handed Bitcoin Legend

by David Canellis
PeopleSupply Shock

Bitcoin celebrates Pizza Day with price record, Hall of Fame induction

Would you eat a billion dollars worth of pizza?

by Pete Rizzo
PeopleSupply Shock

Where is Satoshi's Nobel Prize? It's been 11 years since Andreessen made his case

Software has eaten the world. Now, it’s Bitcoin’s turn

by David Canellis
Supply ShockWeb3

Happy Bitcoin MMO Day to those who celebrate

Bitcoin hit this little-known milestone days before Pizza Day

by David Canellis
BusinessSupply Shock

Strategy, Metaplanet take bitcoin treasuries to new all-time high

Bitcoin is formally in the second phase of its adoption curve

by David Canellis
PeopleSupply Shock

3 piping hot Pizza Day facts for Bitcoin connoisseurs

Nobody wants to accidentally spend billions of dollars on pizza, but that’s why Laszlo Hanyecz will forever be a Bitcoin Legend

by David Canellis
DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin gets Stoned: How one anonymous prankster tried to crash BTC

In 2014, Microsoft virus scanners were detecting viruses in Bitcoin software

by David Canellis
PeopleSupply Shock

7 years after the Lubin-Song bet, is Ethereum doing better?

What was a cool $500,000 would now be worth more than $7 million

by David Canellis
PeopleSupply Shock

‘It’s out of reach of the autocrat’: How Cypherpunk Phil Zimmermann feels about Bitcoin

PGP creator Phil Zimmermann’s connection with Bitcoin is complicated

by David Canellis
DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin is proving the link between halvings and price

Bitcoin undergoes a series of supply shocks every four years

by David Canellis
PeopleSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin is key for resistance movements in Togo

Togo activist Farida Nabourema is fighting back with Bitcoin

by David Canellis
PolicySupply Shock

Domino effect: Arizona forms 2nd state bitcoin reserve in one week

US states are now competing for Bitcoin bragging rights

by David Canellis
DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin Core devs want Bitcoin governed by 'transparent, minimal rules'

Debate over extra Bitcoin use cases has returned, two years on from Ordinals

by David Canellis
PeopleSupply Shock

Code is speech: How computer source code secured First Amendment rights

In 1999, Daniel Bernstein fought for code to be protected, just like free speech

by David Canellis
PeopleSupply Shock

‘Rat poison squared’: 7 years since Buffett’s Bitcoin barb

The famed billionaire investor had harsh words for Bitcoin seven years ago

by David Canellis
PeopleSupply Shock

First Bitcoin user: Celebrating legendary Cypherpunk Hal Finney

Hal Finney joined the Bitcoin network in its first seven days

by David Canellis
PeopleSupply Shock

Crypto in 1993: WIRED cover story on Cypherpunks turns 32

Bitcoin stands on the shoulders of these Cypherpunk giants

by David Canellis