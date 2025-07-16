Bitcoin political winds shifted as Facebook’s crypto crumbled

Few US politicians are this clearheaded about Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
article-image

AbraSa/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Supply Shock newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Six years is certainly a long time in crypto. But Libra (later Diem) might’ve felt right at home in the current agreeable atmosphere in the US.

Back then, Meta (still Facebook) had its own blockchain subsidiary, Calibra, that was pushing to launch a new type of cryptocurrency pegged to a basket of various fiat with a floating value.

The Calibra wallet was meant to be integrated with WhatsApp and Messenger and promised to let users send money to each other with practically zero fees. Libra, the token, was also intended to be used for e-commerce on Facebook.

Libra was mostly styled as a crypto-powered competitor to PayPal — former PayPal President David Marcus was leading the effort — but rhetoric would often sneak in.

Bitcoin was supposedly “not a good medium of exchange … because [fiat] currency is actually very stable and bitcoin is volatile,” Marcus told Fox Business, which, to be fair, maps to what Peter Todd told Pete Rizzo at Permissionless IV last month.

Trustlessness still stands for something. While the so-called Libra Association intended to diversify responsibility away from Facebook and onto corporate backers including Mastercard, Visa, PayPal and Uber, the Senate Bank Committee had deep concerns.

Granted, longtime antagonist Sherrod Brown led the grilling on this day in 2019, and he’s no fan of Bitcoin, either. But the notion was that Facebook couldn’t be trusted to handle user bank accounts — their finances — in any capacity at all, particularly in light of the Cambridge Analytica scandal which had broken the previous year.

It took then-North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry to make it explicitly clear why Bitcoin was so innovative in the first place.

McHenry was averse to the way in which Facebook was railroaded into defending libra while it was still in a conceptual phase. But when asked about whether the US government may or may not allow alternative currencies — be it bitcoin, libra or stablecoins — to flourish without strict guardrails, McHenry had this to say on CNBC Squawk Box:

“Well, I think there is no capacity to kill Bitcoin. Even the Chinese with their firewall and their extreme intervention in their society could not kill Bitcoin…but the new iterations of this that are trying to mimic it, that are not fully distributed, that are not fully open, there are different mechanisms to kill it.”

Six years (and a few NFT drops) later, Trump would change his tune about bitcoin and start accepting it for campaign donations, culminating in the executive ordering of an official US strategic bitcoin reserve in March.

Jamie Dimon softening his anti-bitcoin stance around the same time might’ve had something to do with it. So too a realization that Bitcoiners were drastically underserved by the Biden administration. 

But maybe, McHenry’s comments set the tone — an “a-ha” moment for outsiders to finally understand why Bitcoin.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template (10).png

Research

Building the Global Trading Engine

Innovations on Aptos’ technical design through Raptr, Shardines, and Zaptos approach near-optimal latency and throughput by unlocking 100% utilization of network resources, with the capacity to settle 260k transactions per second with latencies less than 800ms. The original Move language was revamped with the launch of Move 2, supporting more expressivity in smart contract logic and a scalable ability to interact with high volume datasets. The ecosystem has benefitted from strong asset inflows, now hosting over $1.3B in stablecoins, $450M in bridged BTC, and $530M in RWAs. Activity in the Aptos ecosystem has grown notably over the past year, with monthly application revenue reaching ~$835k and monthly DEX volumes growing to over $5B, both at new all time highs.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Kraken’s US derivatives launch reflects broader ‘unified access’ trend

The offering of CME-listed crypto futures via Kraken Pro follows the company’s acquisition of NinjaTrader

by Ben Strack /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

TAC mainnet launch aims to bridge Ethereum DeFi to TON

New L1 chain tackles TON’s lack of native EVM support, promising Ethereum app compatibility

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Bitwise to roll out daily attestations for bitcoin ETFs

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tells Blockworks that it tapped a third party to provide the reports

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

Crypto’s competitive advantage: Saturday ICOs

If pump.fun is a success, NYSE may have to return to a six-day workweek

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Pump.fun’s record ICO flooded by coordinated wallet participation

One wallet bought pump.fun’s token from 500 different addresses

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Weighing Grayscale exposure after firm signals possible IPO path

Asset allocator says fee compression could be a challenge as Grayscale converts more crypto funds to ETFs

by Ben Strack /