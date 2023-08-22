Facebook

Policy

Thailand seeks to block access to Facebook, citing crypto scams

200,000 people have been impacted by scams in Thailand

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Meta, Alphabet Must Do More To Protect EU From Dodgy Crypto: BEUC

The European consumer group noted Elon Musk’s changing of the Twitter symbol to the dogecoin logo in its crypto complaint to the EU

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Instagram and Facebook Users Can Now Share and Crosspost NFTs

This feature is available to all US Facebook and Instagram users and those in 100 other countries

by Ornella Hernandez /
Policy

Scammers Use of Meta Platforms Draws US Political Ire

US Senators asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail its current policies and practices to remove crypto scammers by Oct. 24

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Meta To Expand NFT Feature to Select Facebook, Instagram Users This Week

Meta first revealed its plans to expand into the NFT space in May 2022 and reported losing $5.7 billion on its metaverse plans so far this year

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Meta’s Metaverse Play Ridiculed Online

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking flack over ‘Horizon Worlds’ progress, dimming company’s prospects

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Meta Metaverse Unit Has Lost $5.7B This Year

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said its metaverse ambitions represent a “very expensive undertaking,” but he sees trillions in unlocked value

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Hacker Posed as Ankr Employee To Phish Polygon and Fantom Users

The hacker tricked customer service for Ankr’s DNS provider into giving them access to Ankr’s domain registrar

by Jack Kubinec /
MarketsWeb3

Meta Trials NFT Display Feature for Instagram Creators and Collectors

Head of Instagram shared initial details of the test run via Twitter, stating that more will be revealed next week

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Meta Stock Soars After Hours on Metaverse Expansion, Defying Slowing Growth

The company’s Reality Labs division brought in $695 million in revenue, exceeding analyst expectations

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Mysten Labs Launches Blockchain Platform Sui

Company founded by ex-Facebook employees designs layer-1 to solve space’s “pain points”

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Australian Regulator Sues Meta Over ‘Scam’ Crypto Ads

Facebook parent Meta knowingly published crypto ads designed to scam users by leveraging well-known public figures, the ACCC said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Decentraland, FTX ETPs Launch in Switzerland

21Shares’ launch spree in Europe continues as firm looks to expand in US

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

YouTube Doubles Down on NFT Integration, Exec Says

Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan said NFTs allow creators to “make money in ways not previously possible” in a blog post on Thursday

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Meta Adds ‘Personal Boundary’ Tool After Virtual Sexual Assault Allegation

The function prevents digital avatars from coming within a 4-foot distance from one another to “avoid unwanted interaction,” according to a company exec

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Australian Billionaire Brings Criminal Case Against Facebook Over Fake Crypto Ads

Forrest alleges Facebook breached Australia’s money-laundering laws by doing little to stop the ads and that it “failed to create controls”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Zuckerberg Still ‘Confident’ In Metaverse Plans Despite Stock’s 20% Slide

Analysts project the company’s total metaverse spending will eclipse $60 billion

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFiFinance

Four Ex-Facebook Developers Join Forces to Build Future of Web3

“Some of our dreams couldn’t be realized at Facebook due to regulatory pressure or the company being unable to adopt cutting edge technology aggressively,” said Evan Cheng, co-founder and CEO of Mysten Labs

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Web3

Facebook Parent Meta Joins Nonprofit to Make Digital Assets Open Source

Through COPA, Meta pledged to not enforce its core cryptocurrency patents against any individual or company, except for “defensive reasons”

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Facebook-led Crypto Project Diem to Be Sold Off for $200M: Report

Silvergate will reportedly pick up the tab for the Facebook-led Diem association’s off loading of its crypto tech

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Metaverse Platform The Sandbox to Pour $50M Into New Accelerator Program

The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program will target 100 startups developing on the Open Metaverse, gifting them up to $250,000 each

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Is Facebook’s Diem Stablecoin Falling Apart?

Meta’s Diem Association is reportedly seeking to sell off its assets in an attempt to pay back its investors

by Luke Conway /
DeFiWeb3

Report: Meta Will Incorporate NFTs Into Ambitious Metaverse Plans

Two sources familiar with the matter told The Financial Times that Meta has discussed launching an NFT marketplace

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

ProShares Files for Metaverse ETF

ETF will track the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index (SOMETAV) and hold Apple, Meta, Unity and Nvidia as its heaviest weightings

by Sam Reynolds /

