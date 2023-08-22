200,000 people have been impacted by scams in Thailand
The European consumer group noted Elon Musk’s changing of the Twitter symbol to the dogecoin logo in its crypto complaint to the EU
This feature is available to all US Facebook and Instagram users and those in 100 other countries
US Senators asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail its current policies and practices to remove crypto scammers by Oct. 24
Meta first revealed its plans to expand into the NFT space in May 2022 and reported losing $5.7 billion on its metaverse plans so far this year
CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking flack over ‘Horizon Worlds’ progress, dimming company’s prospects
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said its metaverse ambitions represent a “very expensive undertaking,” but he sees trillions in unlocked value
The hacker tricked customer service for Ankr’s DNS provider into giving them access to Ankr’s domain registrar
Head of Instagram shared initial details of the test run via Twitter, stating that more will be revealed next week
The company’s Reality Labs division brought in $695 million in revenue, exceeding analyst expectations
Company founded by ex-Facebook employees designs layer-1 to solve space’s “pain points”
Facebook parent Meta knowingly published crypto ads designed to scam users by leveraging well-known public figures, the ACCC said
21Shares’ launch spree in Europe continues as firm looks to expand in US
Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan said NFTs allow creators to “make money in ways not previously possible” in a blog post on Thursday
The function prevents digital avatars from coming within a 4-foot distance from one another to “avoid unwanted interaction,” according to a company exec
Forrest alleges Facebook breached Australia’s money-laundering laws by doing little to stop the ads and that it “failed to create controls”
Analysts project the company’s total metaverse spending will eclipse $60 billion
“Some of our dreams couldn’t be realized at Facebook due to regulatory pressure or the company being unable to adopt cutting edge technology aggressively,” said Evan Cheng, co-founder and CEO of Mysten Labs
Through COPA, Meta pledged to not enforce its core cryptocurrency patents against any individual or company, except for “defensive reasons”
Silvergate will reportedly pick up the tab for the Facebook-led Diem association’s off loading of its crypto tech
The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program will target 100 startups developing on the Open Metaverse, gifting them up to $250,000 each
Meta’s Diem Association is reportedly seeking to sell off its assets in an attempt to pay back its investors
Two sources familiar with the matter told The Financial Times that Meta has discussed launching an NFT marketplace
ETF will track the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index (SOMETAV) and hold Apple, Meta, Unity and Nvidia as its heaviest weightings