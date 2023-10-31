Animoca Brands is partnering with NEOM to develop global Web3 services and a hub, supporting tech growth in the economic zone and Riyadh
Blockchain security firms noted that the funds stolen from Unibot were transferred to the privacy tool Tornado Cash in laundering attempt
The government plans a phased approach to regulations, starting with fiat-backed stablecoins for payment, followed by broader cryptoasset oversight
K-bank acquired the crypto exchange via its subsidiary, Unita Capital, which also introduced three new entities for digital asset management
Hong Kong’s institution-driven crypto demand makes it a prime market for Zodia Custody, CEO Julian Sawyer told CNBC
A US district judge has declared Ryder Ripps and his business associate will pay Yuga Labs $1.57 million plus legal fees.
Unciphered says it can crack open IronKeys like Stefan Thomas’s, but the former Ripple exec isn’t on board yet.
The World Bank said it has raised $105 million through a three-year digital bond to finance its sustainable development initiatives
Binance itself is unavailable in Hong Kong, but could gain market access by establishing a separate local entity
After an initial phase of paying operator rewards in USDC, Worldcoin is transitioning to issuing these rewards in WLD tokens
Hong Kong’s financial authorities have deemed many virtual asset-related products too complex for retail investors, restricting them to professionals.
A Binance spokesperson said that the exchange has teamed up with partners like TrueLayer, Nuvei, and various card acquirers
The lawsuit claims Lubin attracted the early employees with the promise of a solid stake in Consensys AG, but allegedly didn’t follow through
Crypto developer numbers have risen 66% since the last bear market, but dipped over the past year, Electric Capital found
The new rules would oblige banks in member nations to publicly share their involvement in crypto assets and the financial requirements imposed by holdings
Over 92% of Lido’s community chose to discontinue the product
Web3 companies led in deal count, while those in the trading category secured the highest total capital in Q3, according to Galaxy Digital research
CertiK estimates the protocol has lost $1.3 million worth of wrapped AVAX and about $913,000 in liquid staked AVAX
A report released Wednesday recommended against using NFTs in football as a valid measure of fan engagement due to price instability and fan group concerns
The partnership enables Immutable to provide game studios with up to $100k in cloud service coverage