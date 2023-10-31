Shalini Nagarajan

Shalini Nagarajan

Shalini is a reporter based in Bangalore, India covering developments in the crypto market, regulation and business. She previously worked at Insider as a markets reporter and at Reuters as a global news monitoring correspondent. Contact Shalini at [email protected]

recent news by Shalini Nagarajan

article-image

BusinessWeb3

Saudi mega-project commits to $50M investment in Web3 gaming firm Animoca

Animoca Brands is partnering with NEOM to develop global Web3 services and a hub, supporting tech growth in the economic zone and Riyadh

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Telegram trading tool Unibot suffers exploit

Blockchain security firms noted that the funds stolen from Unibot were transferred to the privacy tool Tornado Cash in laundering attempt

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

UK Treasury reveals final blueprint for crypto, stablecoin governance

The government plans a phased approach to regulations, starting with fiat-backed stablecoins for payment, followed by broader cryptoasset oversight

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Thailand’s 4th-largest bank buys $103M stake in crypto exchange

K-bank acquired the crypto exchange via its subsidiary, Unita Capital, which also introduced three new entities for digital asset management

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

StanChart’s Zodia Custody set to navigate Hong Kong’s crypto market

Hong Kong’s institution-driven crypto demand makes it a prime market for Zodia Custody, CEO Julian Sawyer told CNBC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Yuga Labs awarded $1.6M in landmark Ryder Ripps NFT case

A US district judge has declared Ryder Ripps and his business associate will pay Yuga Labs $1.57 million plus legal fees.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

People

Crypto security firm offers to recover ex-Ripple CTO’s bitcoin fortune

Unciphered says it can crack open IronKeys like Stefan Thomas’s, but the former Ripple exec isn’t on board yet.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

World Bank rolls out first digital bond issuance on Euroclear

The World Bank said it has raised $105 million through a three-year digital bond to finance its sustainable development initiatives

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Binance reportedly behind new Hong Kong crypto exchange pursuing license

Binance itself is unavailable in Hong Kong, but could gain market access by establishing a separate local entity

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

Worldcoin rotates reward token scheme

After an initial phase of paying operator rewards in USDC, Worldcoin is transitioning to issuing these rewards in WLD tokens

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong strengthens crypto oversight and imposes tighter controls

Hong Kong’s financial authorities have deemed many virtual asset-related products too complex for retail investors, restricting them to professionals.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Binance’s euro services make a comeback after Paysafe setback

A Binance spokesperson said that the exchange has teamed up with partners like TrueLayer, Nuvei, and various card acquirers

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin faces new legal fight over employee equity 

The lawsuit claims Lubin attracted the early employees with the promise of a solid stake in Consensys AG, but allegedly didn’t follow through

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

New crypto developers are leaving too soon: Electric Capital

Crypto developer numbers have risen 66% since the last bear market, but dipped over the past year, Electric Capital found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Crypto holdings of banks must be public by 2025: Basel watchdog 

The new rules would oblige banks in member nations to publicly share their involvement in crypto assets and the financial requirements imposed by holdings

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

Lido Finance drops Solana staking after DAO decision

Over 92% of Lido’s community chose to discontinue the product

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Crypto VC challenges persist, but Q3 brings hope with $1B raised

Web3 companies led in deal count, while those in the trading category secured the highest total capital in Q3, according to Galaxy Digital research

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

DeFi protocol Platypus suffers second flash loan attack in 9 months

CertiK estimates the protocol has lost $1.3 million worth of wrapped AVAX and about $913,000 in liquid staked AVAX

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

PolicyWeb3

UK sports committee wants football to tackle fan tokens, NFTs

A report released Wednesday recommended against using NFTs in football as a valid measure of fan engagement due to price instability and fan group concerns

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Amazon and Immutable team up to advance Web3 gaming

The partnership enables Immutable to provide game studios with up to $100k in cloud service coverage

by Shalini Nagarajan /