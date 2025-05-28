Polygon and GSR partnered on Katana, angling for a “unified DeFi engine” to concentrate liquidity, recycle yield to users and showcase the AggLayer.
Response to the DEX exploit reveals tensions between credible neutrality and crimefighting
A community-driven, radically fair currency model is challenging Worldcoin’s biometric vision
Risks in concentrated liquidity design to be addressed, along with LP compensation
The new Pectra feature enables smart account delegation where the benefits should outweigh the risks
LBTC and sBTC integrations unlock new DeFi yields for BTC holders
Risk appetite returns on merger, trade news — but can it last?
The network’s most ambitious upgrade since the Merge brings validator streamlining, smart account UX and doubled blobspace to Ethereum
A new policy framework says decentralization should be judged by control — not vibes
Following a developer call Monday, EOF appears to be out of Fusaka fork
From Ethereum primitive to multichain coordination layer, Symbiotic, EigenLayer, Puffer and MoreMarkets are evolving restaking
Curve founder Michael Egorov is working on a new protocol designed to eliminate impermanent loss, rethink token emissions, and capture BTC-native yield
The MIT research-based protocol is live in private testnet — laying the foundation for decentralized RAM
ColliderVM promises validity-based computation on Bitcoin—no soft fork required
Ethereum core developers finalize Pectra’s May 7 launch and wrap scoping of the next upgrade
The depeg is part of a plan to improve sUSD’s capital-efficiency
The controversial new model aims to cut emissions by 43% and redirect incentives
As equities retest 2024 lows and trade wars are brewing, BTC’s resilience stands out, but it’s not decoupled yet
The chain could mark a turning point in bitcoin’s utility
Credora and others are setting new standards for transparent, user-facing risk in DeFi