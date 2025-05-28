Macauley Peterson

Macauley is a Senior Editor based in Germany. He was an editor and content creator in the pro chess world for 14 years before an interest in crypto led him to Bucerius Law School (MLB 2020), a thesis on stablecoins, DeFi and CBDC, and a career change. He also holds an MA in Film Studies; film credits include Associate Producer of the 2016 Netflix feature documentary, "Magnus" about World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen. Contact: [email protected]

recent news by Macauley Peterson

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Polygon preps a DeFi-focused chain to showcase AggLayer

Polygon and GSR partnered on Katana, angling for a “unified DeFi engine” to concentrate liquidity, recycle yield to users and showcase the AggLayer.

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

$160M in stolen funds puts Sui's decentralization to the test

Response to the DEX exploit reveals tensions between credible neutrality and crimefighting

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Circles V2 reimagines fair money for all

A community-driven, radically fair currency model is challenging Worldcoin’s biometric vision

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Swimming in red: Fluid’s ETH-USDC pool springs a leak

Risks in concentrated liquidity design to be addressed, along with LP compensation

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Ethereum smart wallet mode panic, unpacked

The new Pectra feature enables smart account delegation where the benefits should outweigh the risks

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Bitcoin derivatives hit Starknet and Sui

LBTC and sBTC integrations unlock new DeFi yields for BTC holders

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Rally mode: BTC hits $100K, ETH catches a bid

Risk appetite returns on merger, trade news — but can it last?

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum quietly flips the switch on Pectra

The network’s most ambitious upgrade since the Merge brings validator streamlining, smart account UX and doubled blobspace to Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Decentralization on a deadline

A new policy framework says decentralization should be judged by control — not vibes

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum consensus shifts on EVM upgrade

Following a developer call Monday, EOF appears to be out of Fusaka fork

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Restaking goes ‘universal’

From Ethereum primitive to multichain coordination layer, Symbiotic, EigenLayer, Puffer and MoreMarkets are evolving restaking

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Yield Basis wants to be DeFi’s ‘Bitcoin black hole’

Curve founder Michael Egorov is working on a new protocol designed to eliminate impermanent loss, rethink token emissions, and capture BTC-native yield

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Optimum aims to deliver Web3’s missing memory layer

The MIT research-based protocol is live in private testnet — laying the foundation for decentralized RAM

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

How does ColliderVM, StarkWare’s Bitcoin bridge play, stack up?

ColliderVM promises validity-based computation on Bitcoin—no soft fork required

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Fusaka fork takes shape as Pectra enters final stretch

Ethereum core developers finalize Pectra’s May 7 launch and wrap scoping of the next upgrade

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch Newsletter

Synthetix’s sUSD stablecoin sees continued depeg to $0.86

The depeg is part of a plan to improve sUSD’s capital-efficiency

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

PancakeSwap veCAKE gets sliced in new proposal

The controversial new model aims to cut emissions by 43% and redirect incentives

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin’s fragile bid in a fractured world

As equities retest 2024 lows and trade wars are brewing, BTC’s resilience stands out, but it’s not decoupled yet

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Babylon Genesis to launch as a Bitcoin-secured L1 and liquidity hub

The chain could mark a turning point in bitcoin’s utility

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

From vibes to value: DeFi risk gets a new rating system

Credora and others are setting new standards for transparent, user-facing risk in DeFi

by Macauley Peterson /