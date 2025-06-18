Predicate, Paxos, and the policy layer

When compliance meets composability — creating pre-trade rules on Uniswap

by Macauley Peterson
Artwork by Crystal Le

On June 12, a massive outage originating in Google Cloud disrupted over 70 services globally, affecting platforms like OpenAI (ChatGPT suffered its longest outage to date), Cloudflare, Spotify, Discord, Snapchat, UPS, DoorDash and more. We often don’t appreciate how much critical infrastructure we’re now routing through opaque, centralized systems. And it’s not just a Web2 story. It’s also a DeFi one.

Before the likes of OpenAI were scrambling to reboot, another less publicized outage rippled through crypto: TRM Labs, a widely used blockchain compliance provider, went down on June 10 for nearly 12 hours after a Salesforce-related failure. If you were using TRM directly to screen transactions, your policy layer went offline.

If, on the other hand, you were using Predicate, you simply switched providers and kept running.

What is Predicate?

Predicate is building a programmable policy enforcement layer for DeFi. Think of it as an operating system for pre-transaction compliance. Its latest white paper, co-published with Paxos and Uniswap, outlines how hooks in Uniswap v4 can now enforce asset-specific rules before swaps or liquidity deposits occur. That’s things like jurisdictional geofencing, market conduct constraints or investor accreditations, according to Predicate CEO Nikhil Raghuveera.

“You might have a pool that enforces different rules for different users that could be based on their IP [or] on accreditation or some other kind of entity status,” Raghuveera told Blockworks. “It could be literally anything.” That includes onchain or offchain data.

In the case of Paxos, whose USDL stablecoin is yield-bearing and rebasing, the situation is especially nuanced. US regulators may treat such an instrument as a money market fund, so Paxos International, which issues USDL from Abu Dhabi, must geofence US access. Using Predicate, the Paxos liquidity pool on Uniswap enforces a custom policy enforced via frontend IP gating or onchain attestations. A second hook wraps USDL into a non-rebasing token behind the scenes so it can interact with Uniswap’s accounting model. Thus, Paxos meets its regulatory constraints without compromising composability.

Part of the modular movement

When recalling the outage headaches, a highlight is Predicate’s fallback architecture. Compliance “verdicts” (e.g., “This wallet passes TRM’s screen”) are signed by off-chain operators and checked onchain via Uniswap hooks. If one provider like TRM fails, another — say, Elliptic or Crystal — can step in without changing the smart contracts.

This modularity mirrors trends in decentralized AI, where teams like Venice AI use decentralized networks such as Akash to route around centralized GPU bottlenecks.

“Policy is critical infrastructure because policies determine whether a transaction can go through or not,” said Raghuveera. “You need a holistic set of different pieces in case something goes down.”

We’ve spent years making smart contracts composable. Predicate reminds us that policy must be composable too: resilient to upstream failures, upgradable without liquidity migration and adaptable to jurisdictional nuance.

Institutional DeFi won’t scale on a “one-size-fits-all KYC.” But programmable, source-agnostic compliance enforcement might just work…and still keep the cypherpunks happy.

