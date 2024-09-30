KYC

Business

Trump announces start of KYC process for World Liberty Financial 

If you are hoping to get on the WLFI whitelist and you live in the US, you must be an accredited investor

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

DOJ accuses crypto exchange KuCoin of skirting anti-money laundering laws

KuCoin settled with the New York AG’s office in December of last year

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

ERC-3643 is looking for ways to bring compliance to RWA tokenization

ERC-3643 is designed to deny transactions or actions if counterparties fail to meet compliance requirements

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Safe social recovery eases private key management

These new recovery features will enable users to back up their wallet keys with multiple recovery solutions of their choice

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Warbler Labs dogfooding its Goldfinch protocol with Heron Finance

Heron Finance caters to US accredited investors and uses Goldfinch credit markets on the backend

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Coinbase launches KYC service on Base

Coinbase said bringing identity verification on-chain is a logical next step for Web3 to increase security and transparency

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Standardization coming for real-world assets ‘sooner or later’: Q&A with Centrifuge CEO

Centrifuge CEO speaks on the importance of creating better market infrastructure to bring tokenized assets on-chain

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Coinbase deactivates select Indian accounts over standard requirements

Coinbase said it will deactivate accounts not meeting new standards, but will allow users to update their information later

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Regulatory landscape across Asia prompts exchanges to enhance KYC measures

OKX, Bitget and KuCoin have said they have strengthened their KYC requirements as regulation across Asia solidifies

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Applying TradFi principles to liquid staking would ‘contort the marketplace’

Bell Curve guest ADCV argues that the responsibility to perform KYC lies with institutions rather than protocols

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Deloitte, Chainalysis partner up in quest to achieve crypto compliance

Deloitte has spent the past year delving deeper into crypto and blockchain

by James Cirrone /
Policy

New bipartisan bill says DeFi project ‘controllers’ must follow KYC rules

If a protocol has no identifiable controller, anyone who invests more than $25 million in developing the protocol would be held responsible

by Casey Wagner /
Business

KuCoin enforces mandatory know-your-customer verification

KYC registration will be rolled out on July 15

by Katherine Ross /

