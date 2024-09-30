KYC
If you are hoping to get on the WLFI whitelist and you live in the US, you must be an accredited investor
KuCoin settled with the New York AG’s office in December of last year
ERC-3643 is designed to deny transactions or actions if counterparties fail to meet compliance requirements
These new recovery features will enable users to back up their wallet keys with multiple recovery solutions of their choice
Heron Finance caters to US accredited investors and uses Goldfinch credit markets on the backend
Coinbase said bringing identity verification on-chain is a logical next step for Web3 to increase security and transparency
Centrifuge CEO speaks on the importance of creating better market infrastructure to bring tokenized assets on-chain
Coinbase said it will deactivate accounts not meeting new standards, but will allow users to update their information later
OKX, Bitget and KuCoin have said they have strengthened their KYC requirements as regulation across Asia solidifies
Bell Curve guest ADCV argues that the responsibility to perform KYC lies with institutions rather than protocols
Deloitte has spent the past year delving deeper into crypto and blockchain
If a protocol has no identifiable controller, anyone who invests more than $25 million in developing the protocol would be held responsible
KYC registration will be rolled out on July 15