Bessie Liu

Bessie is a Brooklyn-based reporter covering DeFi and technology. Bessie worked as a tech journalist for The Org prior to joining Blockworks and was a management consultant for KPMG in another life. She is originally from Melbourne, Australia and holds an MA from New York University. She is also the mother of a bratty cat named Mochi. You can reach Bessie at [email protected]

recent news by Bessie Liu

DeFi

Espresso partners with Polygon Labs to solve rollup interoperability 

Espresso sequencing marketplace will enable efficient coordination and fast transaction finalization across multiple Ethereum layer-2s

DeFi

Polygon zk-based Miden Alpha Testnet is now live 

Miden will enable users to generate proof without revealing state to wider network

Uncategorized

Hiring roundup: Former LA mayor joins Coinbase

A former mayor becomes latest Coinbase policy adviser, and the special counsel of a crypto venture firm leaves

Web3

Web3 Watch: Base kicks off Onchain Summer 2.0

Coinbase’s Base welcomes the second iteration of its Onchain Summer, and NodeMonkes is now the most popular Bitcoin NFT

Business

Funding Roundup: a16z made a $90M bid on Optimism

Ex Revolut executive received $6.5 million from investors to create hybrid exchange x10

DeFi

Vitalik Buterin talks ways to make zk proofs more efficient

Binius operates over binary code and is designed to store information using bits

DeFi

A look into Runes, a new Bitcoin token standard for issuing fungible tokens

Runes protocol will bring versatility to Bitcoin, but some are worried about the increased fees

DeFi

Motoko Sentinels gain traction despite ordinal volume decrease post-halving 

Despite ordinal volume dipping following the Bitcoin halving due to high network fees, the latest Motoko Sentinel collection saw an increase in its trading volume

DeFi

MapMetrics ditches Solana blockchain for peaq

Drive-to-earn DePIN project MapMetrics will slowly transition to the peaq blockchain

DeFi

DePin projects have gained momentum on Solana blockchain

Blockchain technology is being used to incentivize community building in the real world

DeFi

IBC had a close call with a critical vulnerability

The vulnerability enabled exploiters to replay a bug that would enable an infinite number of IBC tokens to be redeemed

DeFi

Stacks Nakamoto upgrade unfolds a new era for the Bitcoin L2

The Nakamoto upgrade will enhance transaction throughput and enable Bitcoin finality for layer-2 transactions

Education

Here’s what the current state of Bitcoin development looks like ahead of the halving

Bitcoin developers are looking at ways to grow the ecosystem amid a resurgence of interest in innovation and development

DeFi

Karak wants to introduce ‘universal restaking’ for everyone

Users using Karak will be able to restake any asset on any chain, Karak founders explain

Business

Funding Wrap: Solana-based Ellipsis draws an Ethereum-heavy cap table

Plus, a van Eck releases a stablecoin and Paradigm looks to raise another megafund

Business

Crypto Hiring: Brevan Howard’s crypto arm nabs Revolut engineer

Elsewhere, Binance appoints new board members and a highly-funded startup is hiring

Web3

Web3 Watch: Binance says no more to Bitcoin NFTs despite steady momentum 

Plus, Doodles makes a movie and Dogecoin has a deep order book

DeFi

Ripple to issue stablecoin backed 100% by cash equivalents

A third party accounting firm will audit these reserves and Ripple will publish monthly attestations

DeFi

Picasso connects Ethereum to Cosmos IBC

Osmosis will serve as the primary destination for Ethereum assets in the Cosmos ecosystem

DeFi

Noble brings FRAX and sFRAX to Cosmos and IBC ecosystem

Other Frax Finance tokens, including the Frax Price Index (FPI) and FraxEther (frxETH), are expected to be available at a later date.

