Espresso sequencing marketplace will enable efficient coordination and fast transaction finalization across multiple Ethereum layer-2s
Miden will enable users to generate proof without revealing state to wider network
A former mayor becomes latest Coinbase policy adviser, and the special counsel of a crypto venture firm leaves
Coinbase’s Base welcomes the second iteration of its Onchain Summer, and NodeMonkes is now the most popular Bitcoin NFT
Ex Revolut executive received $6.5 million from investors to create hybrid exchange x10
Binius operates over binary code and is designed to store information using bits
Runes protocol will bring versatility to Bitcoin, but some are worried about the increased fees
Despite ordinal volume dipping following the Bitcoin halving due to high network fees, the latest Motoko Sentinel collection saw an increase in its trading volume
Drive-to-earn DePIN project MapMetrics will slowly transition to the peaq blockchain
Blockchain technology is being used to incentivize community building in the real world
The vulnerability enabled exploiters to replay a bug that would enable an infinite number of IBC tokens to be redeemed
The Nakamoto upgrade will enhance transaction throughput and enable Bitcoin finality for layer-2 transactions
Bitcoin developers are looking at ways to grow the ecosystem amid a resurgence of interest in innovation and development
Users using Karak will be able to restake any asset on any chain, Karak founders explain
Plus, a van Eck releases a stablecoin and Paradigm looks to raise another megafund
Elsewhere, Binance appoints new board members and a highly-funded startup is hiring
Plus, Doodles makes a movie and Dogecoin has a deep order book
A third party accounting firm will audit these reserves and Ripple will publish monthly attestations
Osmosis will serve as the primary destination for Ethereum assets in the Cosmos ecosystem
Other Frax Finance tokens, including the Frax Price Index (FPI) and FraxEther (frxETH), are expected to be available at a later date.