Education

Halving Q&A: Solo bitcoin miners are ‘vital’ for the ecosystem

Bitcoin mining is dominated by pools — with one industry veteran anticipating some will be flushed after the halving

by David Canellis /
Education

Q&A: What to watch ahead of the Bitcoin halving 

Grayscale’s research team sheds light on what is different about this halving and how to prepare

by Casey Wagner /
Education

Despite bitcoin ETF approval, institutions are on the sidelines: BitGo CEO

BitGo CEO Mike Belshe shared his thoughts on the halving and bitcoin ETFs in an interview with Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
Education

Financial trouble for bitcoin miners: A look back, and ahead as the halving looms 

Though some expect most public miners to survive the halving, the segment’s most vulnerable could fall victim to consolidations and defaults

by Ben Strack /
Education

Here’s what the current state of Bitcoin development looks like ahead of the halving

Bitcoin developers are looking at ways to grow the ecosystem amid a resurgence of interest in innovation and development

by Bessie Liu /
Education

Miners keep adding to BTC stockpiles in homestretch before halving

Industry giants Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms together have roughly $3 billion in combined cash and BTC on their balance sheets

by Ben Strack /
Education

What analysts say the Bitcoin halving is set to do for MicroStrategy stock

The publicly traded hoarder of bitcoin could hold close to 300,000 BTC by the end of 2025, the Benchmark Company’s Mark Palmer predicts

by Ben Strack /
Education

‘BTC will have to hit $79K’: At-home miners brace for the Bitcoin halving

Using ASIC warmth for home heating can make mining worth the cost, some say

by Jack Kubinec /
Education

The history of Bitcoin halvings — and why this time might look different

For the first time ever, Bitcoin’s halving comes right after a new all-time high

by Jack Kubinec /
Education

ETFs helped ‘legitimize’ bitcoin ahead of halving: Q&A

CME’s Giovanni Vicioso sat down with Blockworks ahead of the halving to discuss bitcoin ETFs and BTC ahead of the April halving

by Katherine Ross /
Education

Q&A: What will the Bitcoin halving mean for Bitcoin L2s?

It will be at least another 10 years before newly minted BTC becomes small incentives for miners

by Bessie Liu /
Education

Why is 2140 the end of bitcoin inflation?

The final Bitcoin halving, where the mining reward becomes smaller than one satoshi, is expected to occur in 2140

by Macauley Peterson /
Education

Why we have no idea exactly when the next Bitcoin halving will happen

Bitcoin mining is a game of random chance played at an industrial scale, making timing the next halving practically impossible

by David Canellis /
Education

The Bitcoin halving is about a month away — here’s what you can expect

The Bitcoin halving is expected to take place on or around April 20

by Katherine Ross /
Education

Education

Mastering NFTs: From Beeple to Starbucks to Digital Twin Cities

Brands are buying the dip in NFT sentiment — master the latest NFT types and use cases to learn why

by John Gilbert /
Education

MPC Wallets Have a Trade Off. Is It Worth It?

Wallet security experts spoke to Blockworks about the convenience and security of MPC wallet solutions

by James Cirrone /
Education

How to Buy an NFT and the Core Reasons Why

Learn how, where and, most importantly, why to buy NFTs

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
Education

How Does NFT Lending Really Work? A Deep Dive

Your guide to the brave new world of NFT lending – how does it work and will it continue?

by John Gilbert /
Education

How to Sell an NFT — The Investor’s Guide

Your guide to navigating the the choppy seas and blurry world of selling NFTs

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
Education

NFT Investing Explained for Today’s Market

Making money with digital art is changing — learn how NFT investing works in the new era

by John Gilbert /
Education

The Best (and Worst) Crypto Loan Providers of 2023

Crypto loans and on-chain credit are changing the lending market — will we avoid mistakes from the past?

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
Education

What Is Proof-of-work (PoW)? All You Need to Know

Proof-of-work is the undisputed king of consensus mechanisms — learn about its humble origins and how it works

by John Lee Quigley&John Gilbert /
Education

What Is Proof-of-Stake (PoS)? The Investor’s Guide

More than 80 protocols use proof-of-stake. Why is it so popular, and how does it work?

by John Lee Quigley&John Gilbert /

