Education
Crypto is full of complex and competing narratives – filled with new technology, new ideas, new words and even new worlds. Blockworks explains the parts that tell the bigger story.
Bitcoin mining is dominated by pools — with one industry veteran anticipating some will be flushed after the halving
Grayscale’s research team sheds light on what is different about this halving and how to prepare
BitGo CEO Mike Belshe shared his thoughts on the halving and bitcoin ETFs in an interview with Blockworks
Though some expect most public miners to survive the halving, the segment’s most vulnerable could fall victim to consolidations and defaults
Bitcoin developers are looking at ways to grow the ecosystem amid a resurgence of interest in innovation and development
Industry giants Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms together have roughly $3 billion in combined cash and BTC on their balance sheets
The publicly traded hoarder of bitcoin could hold close to 300,000 BTC by the end of 2025, the Benchmark Company’s Mark Palmer predicts
Using ASIC warmth for home heating can make mining worth the cost, some say
For the first time ever, Bitcoin’s halving comes right after a new all-time high
CME’s Giovanni Vicioso sat down with Blockworks ahead of the halving to discuss bitcoin ETFs and BTC ahead of the April halving
It will be at least another 10 years before newly minted BTC becomes small incentives for miners
The final Bitcoin halving, where the mining reward becomes smaller than one satoshi, is expected to occur in 2140
Bitcoin mining is a game of random chance played at an industrial scale, making timing the next halving practically impossible
The Bitcoin halving is expected to take place on or around April 20
Brands are buying the dip in NFT sentiment — master the latest NFT types and use cases to learn why
Wallet security experts spoke to Blockworks about the convenience and security of MPC wallet solutions
Learn how, where and, most importantly, why to buy NFTs
Your guide to the brave new world of NFT lending – how does it work and will it continue?
Your guide to navigating the the choppy seas and blurry world of selling NFTs
Making money with digital art is changing — learn how NFT investing works in the new era
Crypto loans and on-chain credit are changing the lending market — will we avoid mistakes from the past?
Proof-of-work is the undisputed king of consensus mechanisms — learn about its humble origins and how it works
More than 80 protocols use proof-of-stake. Why is it so popular, and how does it work?