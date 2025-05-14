Uncategorized

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Big Tech stocks extend rally on Chinese tariff pause

Even with an uncertain outlook thanks to tariffs, Big Tech executives are still ramping up their AI investments

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

IntoTheBlock and Trident announce merger, raise $25M for new firm

Sentora aims to create an ecosystem focused on institutional investors’ DeFi needs

by Katherine Ross /
The DropUncategorized

Cloudflare removes RTFKT CloneX NFT art due to Terms of Service violation

The collection’s art was later restored

by Kate Irwin /
Uncategorized

Chronicle raises $12M from Strobe, Brevan Howard

Chronicle’s Niklas Kunkel talked to Blockworks about the raise and why he’s prioritizing research

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Ripple could still nail this magic blockchain recipe

A few special ingredients go into creating a thriving blockchain ecosystem

by David Canellis /
Uncategorized

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana caught the layer-2 bug

Fast things can always be faster, right?

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Uncategorized

Hiring roundup: Former LA mayor joins Coinbase

A former mayor becomes latest Coinbase policy adviser, and the special counsel of a crypto venture firm leaves

by Bessie Liu /
Uncategorized

BlockFi’s UCC claims former CEO Zac Prince ‘personally profited’ from company

BlockFi’s UCC wants to show who former CEO Zac Prince really is and what he and “his colleagues were doing…when no one was watching”

by Katherine Ross /
Uncategorized

Blockchain Private Equity Fund Franklin Templeton’s Latest Crypto Ambition

An SEC filing on Wednesday for a Franklin Templeton blockchain private equity fund appears to be the asset manager’s latest move into crypto

by Michael Bodley /
MarketsUncategorized

As Traders Eye Hong Kong’s Crypto Moves, Bitcoin Breaks Above $24K

Cooling regulatory concerns are pointing towards a continuation in the upward trajectory of digital assets, analysts say

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Uncategorized

About Our Sponsor: Reserve

Reserve Protocol aims to protect consumers from the effects of high inflation and hopes to one day eradicate it.

by John Gilbert /

