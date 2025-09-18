Brera Holdings rebrands as Solmate, launches DAT after $300M raise

New Solmate DAT backed by Solana Foundation, ARK Invest and UAE investors to build yield-generating infrastructure

by Blockworks /
article-image

Kirill Neiezhmakov/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Brera Holdings PLC has formally announced it will rebrand as Solmate, establishing a Solana-based digital asset treasury (DAT) and crypto infrastructure company following an oversubscribed $300 million Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE).

The transaction is backed by the Solana Foundation, UAE-based investors via the Pulsar Group, and institutional players like ARK Invest.

Solmate intends to build out core Solana staking infrastructure in the UAE, including deploying bare-metal servers in Abu Dhabi that are configured to outperform typical DAT validator strategies. It will also focus on accumulating $SOL and generating revenue from staking operations.

Leadership will include Marco Santori as CEO (formerly Chief Legal Officer at Kraken), with board seats held by economist Dr. Arthur Laffer, RockawayX CEO Viktor Fischer, and additional seats to be appointed by the Solana Foundation.

The move is designed to align Solmate with the UAE’s digital transformation goals and position the country as a global hub for the Solana ecosystem. Dual listings on Nasdaq and UAE exchanges are anticipated. Meanwhile, Solmate will continue to operate Brera Holdings’ existing multi-club sports ownership portfolio.

Cantor Fitzgerald is serving as the exclusive placement agent on the PIPE, with Lowenstein Sandler LLP and DLA Piper LLP advising on legal matters. The inclusion of global financial and legal heavyweights signals a coordinated effort to bridge Wall Street capital with emerging blockchain infrastructure in the Middle East.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

