BusinessMarkets

BTCS rolls out Ethereum ‘bividend’ as NAV discount lingers

The company will pay a $0.05 dividend and a $0.35 ETH loyalty payout in ether

by Macauley Peterson /
Empire Newsletter

Why the appetite for DATs isn’t waning yet

On Empire, Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick noted that we may see M&A activity pick up in DATs

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Equity-fueled firms weaponize volatility to amass SOL

DeFi Dev nears 1 million SOL with $19 million in share proceeds

by Jeff Albus /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Galaxy exec: Companies holding crypto is only Phase One

Firms deploying crypto treasury strategies could help build “vibrant” ecosystems within the networks they back, Galaxy’s Steve Kurz says

by Ben Strack /

