Shifts in strategy, increased transparency may help DATs evolve

The DAT trend may differ from prior implosions

by David Canellis /
article-image

Ethena Labs founder Guy Young | DAS 2025 New York by Mike Lawrence for Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

If you’re waiting for the conversation to shift away from Digital Asset Treasury companies, prepare to wait longer. Same goes for those anticipating a cascade of implosions.

“ You probably end up having an evolution of these DATs, where instead of just putting a one-to-one token in it, DATs basically become this vehicle through which capital ends up getting mobilized in the TradFi world and then deployed onchain at scale,” Yano posited on today’s Empire podcast to Ethena Labs CEO Guy Young.

Newsletter

Subscribe to Empire Newsletter

With that in mind, Yano wondered whether the over-leveraged blowups at the end of 2021 and into 2022 has Young scared of a redux.

In the cases where the carry trade is collateralized one-to-one with the target asset — for example, raising $5 billion to deploy $5 billion — the stablecoin founder doesn’t see cause for concern.

“I think the risk obviously comes if you start to lever up all of the underlying assets and you’re, you know, 2x long ETH within the vehicle itself, and then these things start getting liquidated. Obviously that becomes a bit more challenging,” Young said.

“I think the one thing that’s good is that they’re all much more transparent vehicles, right? Like, we couldn’t really see into the balance sheets of all of the entities that blew up last cycle, while here, you actually have disclosure requirements to be showing to the market. So anyone who’s reading those documents will be well aware of how much leverage there actually is.”

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (1).png

Research

Aave: Where Narratives Converge

Aave’s revenues have doubled from April lows and are fast approaching all-time highs. With 35% of borrow interest coming from ETH and 55% from stablecoins, Aave is emerging as a powerful proxy as an ETH and stablecoin beta. As looping strategies accelerate growth and Horizon positions the protocol to ride the RWA wave, Aave is shaping up as one of DeFi’s most compelling multi-narrative plays.

by Kunal Doshi

/

news

article-image

Business

Multicoin’s Kyle Samani expected to be chairman for Solana treasury company: Sources

The Solana DAT reportedly plans to raise $1 billion

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Euro stablecoin push runs into thin liquidity

YO’s new yoEUR vault lands as incentives try to pull EURC onchain, but fragmented bridges and caps keep markets segmented

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Kazakhstan’s AFSA pilots stablecoin payments for regulatory fees

Astana regulator begins trial accepting USD-backed stablecoins for payments through Bybit integration

by Blockworks /
article-image

Markets

Justin Sun claims WLFI tokens ‘unreasonably frozen’

The Trump-backed DeFi project is believed to have blacklisted Sun’s wallet, triggering market pressure

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Trump Media finalizes $105M Cronos purchase

Trump Media closed a $105 million agreement with Crypto.com for Cronos tokens

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Sora Ventures plans $1B Bitcoin treasury fund in Asia

The firm secured $200M in commitments to build Asia’s largest institutional Bitcoin treasury fund within six months

by Blockworks /