SharpLink adds $177M in ETH to its treasury reserves

SharpLink acquired 39,008 ETH during the final week of August 2025, expanding its corporate reserves to roughly $177 million based on end-of-month market prices.

The company disclosed that the purchase was funded through its active at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program, which enables listed firms to raise capital by issuing shares directly into public markets.

SharpLink said its ETH holdings represent a long-term diversification strategy designed to strengthen its balance sheet and align with growth objectives for shareholders. The company also noted it may opportunistically stake a portion of its ETH in the future.

The move places SharpLink among a growing number of publicly traded firms directly holding digital assets on their balance sheets. The approach recalls MicroStrategy’s accumulation of bitcoin, though SharpLink’s focus on Ethereum underscores the growing role of smart contract platforms in corporate treasury strategies.

Ethereum has seen heightened institutional engagement since the launch of U.S. spot ETH exchange-traded funds in 2024, approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission after years of resistance.

According to Blockworks Research, companies holding crypto on their balance sheets now manage amounts nearing $100 billion in aggregate net asset value, with Ethereum-focused treasuries accounting for a growing share. SharpLink’s move adds to that trend, joining peers such as BitMine and Bit Digital, which also report significant ETH reserves.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: