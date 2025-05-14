Announcements

The Breakdown just got bigger: Podcast and newsletter unite under 1 name

The Breakdown becomes your central hub for insightful, daily crypto macro analysis

by Michael McSweeney /
Blockworks’ Evolution into a Data Powerhouse

Today Blockworks is launching Analytics 2.0, our greatly improved crypto data and analytics platform

by Dan Smith /
Blockworks presents: The Drop newsletter, coming to you daily

Dive into crypto’s “application layer” with Kate Irwin everyday at 12:30 pm EST

by Michael McSweeney /
Blockworks and Pete Rizzo launch Supply Shock — a new Bitcoin brand

Supply Shock offers a unique, historical lens on Bitcoin’s current events and narratives

by Jason Yanowitz /
2024 Reflections

A look back on the past year, and what we’re aiming for in 2025

by Jason Yanowitz /
Blockworks acquires The Drop, a web3 newsletter brand

Blockworks Editorial will produce and publish a revamped version, five days per week. The Drop joins Blockworks’ portfolio of media brands alongside The Breakdown, Forward Guidance, Lightspeed, and more.

by Jason Yanowitz /
Blockworks launches protocol advisory services

Blockworks Advisory helps protocols coordinate their launch and growth through white-glove, bespoke services

by Jason Yanowitz /
Blockworks expands ‘House of Brands’ model with acquisition of The Breakdown

This is a momentous step for Blockworks, and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration unlocks for our community

by Michael Ippolito&Jason Yanowitz /
Blockworks Research unveils new all-encompassing digital asset information platform

With this launch, Blockworks Research consolidates hundreds of features into one subscription model

Blockworks and Bankless announce Permissionless III: The event for crypto natives

From restaking to Bitcoin layer-2 solutions, AI, NFTs and modularity, Permissionless III will address all the latest narratives in crypto

Sea of data or data you can see?

Blockworks Analytics creates single source of truth for on-chain data

by Jason Yanowitz /
Blockworks Announces Fundraise at $135 Million Valuation

Funding will accelerate the research and data offering and enable global expansion

by Jason Yanowitz&Michael Ippolito /
Introducing GovHub: A Smarter Way to Track Governance

Stay on top of governance with live tracking and easy-to-understand proposal insights

by Jason Yanowitz /
Business

New ‘Grantfarm’ Platform to Track Crypto Grants

The free offering organizes and tracks a list of programs and available requests for proposal

by Ben Strack /
Blockworks Unveils New Research Offering

Media company seeks to offer “most powerful research and data platform in crypto,” co-founder says

by Ben Strack /
Citi Looking to Fill 100 New Digital Asset-Related Roles

Company’s institutional client group names leader to newly created position dedicated to crypto space

by Ben Strack /
Podcast

Podcast: Inflation Won’t Last (Here’s Why) | Eric Basmajian

Many are worried that inflation will damage the value of treasury bonds. Not Eric Basmajian.

by Jack Farley /
Podcast

New Macro Podcast Embarks on Cross-asset Class Journey

“Forward Guidance” takes listeners into the beating heart of the global financial machine

by Jack Farley /
Digital Asset Summit 2021 Live from NYC

Blockworks is thrilled to be livestreaming all the mainstage content from our sold-out Digital Asset Summit 2021 in New York City.

by Liz Coyne /
DeFi

Blockworks Launches Permissionless, the World’s Largest DeFi Conference

Electric Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Multicoin Capital, Delphi Digital, Bitwise and Bankless are partnering with Blockworks to bring DeFi education to the world.

by Jason Yanowitz /
The Institutionalization of Crypto

Digital Asset Summit is one of the most important things we do to get the right people in the room and move the conversation forward.

by Michael Ippolito /
Bretton Woods and the Future of Money

In Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, today’s foremost economists, investors, academics and thinkers will gather for three days in August to answer the question: What is the future of money?

by Michael Ippolito /
New Podcast from Blockworks Explores Crypto From Macro Investors’ Perspectives

“On the Margin” explores the growth of digital assets from the perspective of financial industry professionals.

by Michael Ippolito /
New Podcast from Blockworks Showcases the Personal Stories of Crypto Founders

Many of today’s unicorn crypto companies started as a dream — entrepreneurs who took a leap of faith on a small internet phenomenon called Bitcoin.  Throughout my time in this space, I’ve been fortunate enough to meet hundreds of founders building […]

by Jason Yanowitz /

