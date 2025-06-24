Dashboard Builder: Our Data, Your Way

Even the best data loses its edge when scattered.

Dashboard Builder, the latest addition to Blockworks Research, allows full control over how you view and use Blockworks data.

Earlier this year, we laid out an ambitious plan: double‑down on data, put better tools in the hands of crypto professionals, and increase transparency.

With Dashboard Builder, investors can surface critical signals in moments and protocol teams can track growth and retention without dashboard gymnastics.

We continue to stand by our vision: improve the data, improve the industry.

Now, let’s improve how you see that data.

Why Dashboard Builder?

Dashboard Builder is our first step toward in-platform customization. Now, you can shape and arrange data right inside Blockworks Research, bringing the visuals you need into one place.

The Builder allows you to:

Tell your own story. Combine metrics that matter to your thesis rather than relying on our default layouts.

Combine metrics that matter to your thesis rather than relying on our default layouts. Work faster. Eliminate the tab‑hopping routine and surface insights in seconds.

Eliminate the tab‑hopping routine and surface insights in seconds. Share with context. Present a clean narrative to teammates or clients. No extra screenshots required.

Present a clean narrative to teammates or clients. No extra screenshots required. Curate an investment thesis. Pin the KPIs that prove or disprove a trade idea and watch them update every single day.

We rebuilt the front‑end around a true drag‑and‑drop canvas. Drop in any Blockworks chart, table, or text box and it snaps into place instantly.

Under the hood, every tile pulls from the same validated data warehouse, so the quality data you trust stays intact no matter how you slice it.

Coming soon: The complete toolkit

Dashboard Builder is the first of several releases aimed at giving you full control over Blockworks data.

This summer you can expect:

Data API : Programmatic access to raw and normalized data for Python notebooks, Excel models, or any in‑house system.

: Programmatic access to raw and normalized data for Python notebooks, Excel models, or any in‑house system. Chart Builder: A no‑code environment to design custom visuals directly in the platform.

Together, these tools combine both flavors of access — customize inside, retrieve outside — and transform Blockworks Research into a true end‑to‑end analytics workspace from ingestion to visualization to distribution.

The bigger picture

Blockchain transparency should make rigorous analysis easier. But today, data collection and cleanup are still harder than they should be.

Our mission is to remove that friction so investors and operators can make decisions on solid ground.

Data wrangling should not be a full time job. That is where the hours disappear.

Less time downloading CSVs. More time finding alpha.

Dashboard Builder shrinks the gap between “I saw it” and “I acted on it,” pushing you closer to effortless crypto insights.

Try it today

Dashboard Builder is live inside the platform. Spin up a custom view, kick the tires, and let us know where we can improve. Plus, keep an eye out for our Data API and Chart Builder launching later this year.

Questions or ideas? Reach us anytime at [email protected].