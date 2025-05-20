Blockworks Research
Bitcoin launched 16 years ago, but investors still cannot agree on how to value blockchains
Blockworks Research uses numbers to help crypto advance to a higher stage of storytelling
A Blockworks Research report looked at how Hyperliquid has maintained its hype and how it can build out its businesses
Today Blockworks is launching Analytics 2.0, our greatly improved crypto data and analytics platform
It paid to be a vibes trader in the past, but now it’s time to focus on fundamentals, Blockworks Research’s Ryan Connor said
Blockworks Advisory helps protocols coordinate their launch and growth through white-glove, bespoke services
The company unveiled its research platform upgrades during the first day of Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit in London
With this launch, Blockworks Research consolidates hundreds of features into one subscription model
Blockworks Analytics creates single source of truth for on-chain data
The on-chain analytics platform draws data from major networks and protocols across crypto and DeFi
Centralized exchanges have failed to hold a monopoly over Ethereum staking “specifically because of Lido,” David Rodriguez says
Blockworks Research explains Curve was the “end target” of the hack and Vyper was the means by which it took place
A “single-shard” solution solves many of the problems Ethereum is struggling against, Blockworks Research analyst Dan Smith says
Cryptoasset markets haven’t seen a prolonged “altcoin season” for more than a year, but heavy economic pressure on bitcoin miners could change that
Media company seeks to offer “most powerful research and data platform in crypto,” co-founder says