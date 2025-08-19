Peeling back the onion on USDe’s growth

While the headline growth in the USDe supply is impressive, there’s often more than meets the eye

by Luke Leasure /
article-image

AM511/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

We’ve all seen the USDe chart as of late. It’s up and to the right, now crossing $11.4 billion in circulating supply. There are a few key reasons behind this, which aren’t fully reconciled with sUSDe’s 6-9% APY.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Looking under the hood, the USDe market on Pendle for the September maturity now accounts for over $3.4 billion in USDe, 30% of USDe’s circulating supply. 

Unlike sUSDe, USDe itself is not natively yield-bearing, and is intended to represent the value of $1. On this Pendle market, however, USDe liquidity receives a 70x sats boost from Ethena’s points campaign, and the YT buyers on this market are pricing the value of these sats at an implied APY of ~14%, a steep premium to the underlying APY of 0% and the benchmark yields provided by sUSDe or USDC supplied on Aave. As the price of ENA has risen from $0.25 at the start of July to $0.67 today, the expected value of ENA distributions from sats has risen along with this.

Herein lies the flywheel-points farming. Spend on growth with “points”, making USDe more attractive on Pendle. The USDe supply grows, accelerating top line metrics for Ethena. The growth in the top line leads the liquid markets to price ENA higher, raising the expected value of ENA distributions through points. As the market raises the implied valuation on points, the USDe supply continues to grow to crowd out this now 14%-16% implied yield, continuing the flywheel. Over $1 billion of USDe has been added to this market since last week.

Going one level further — as the market raises the implied valuation of the points, the fixed yield on the USDe-type PTs is lifted as well, making them more attractive for looping. As discussed last week, these instruments have shown profound utilization rates on Aave, which now holds over $4 billion in PTs, with borrow capacity and LTVs completely maxed out. As leverage across these instruments is continually dialed up, risks of an unwind continue to amplify. 

For more thorough reading on this matter, check out our recommended reading on this topic below.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.jpg

Research

Taiko’s Edge: Preconfirmations & More

Ethereum’s scaling is entering a new phase. Based rollups boost decentralization, booster rollups eliminate fragmentation, and Taiko’s preconfirmations bring near-instant UX, all without compromising trustlessness.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana memecoin launchpad burns 100% of its revenues

3,865 tokens launched yesterday, about 15% of launchpad market share

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How liquid funds thrive in spot crypto markets

CoinFund and Pantera partners offer insights into how they pick their coins

by David Canellis /
article-image

The Breakdown

Friday charts: Investor’s crystal ball, cloudy with a chance of FOMO

If fear moves markets, there could be more all-time highs to come

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Corporations don’t care about your blockchain

Stripe and Circle launch L1 chains

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Business

DAT-a crunch: Momentum builds around ETH treasury companies

Ether-focused BitMine Immersion saw its daily trading volumes surge this week

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Ronin rejoins Ethereum as rollup strategies diverge

From Ronin’s classic L2 pivot to Taiko’s based rollup and Puffer’s ultra-low-latency appchain testnet, Ethereum-aligned architectures are multiplying

by Macauley Peterson /