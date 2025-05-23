stablecoins

There are a total of 396 articles associated with stablecoins.
article-image

DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Can DePINs offer a ‘lower barrier to entry’ than stablecoins?

With the success of RWAs and stablecoins, DePINs could onboard the next wave of crypto users

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Are stablecoins crypto’s AWS moment?

Halliday CEO Griffin Dunaif said that there may be smaller margins on stablecoins, but lots of potential in the services around them

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Senate advances stablecoin bill in cloture vote redo

The Republican-sponsored GENIUS Act has passed a key procedural vote in the US Senate. 

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Squads unveils stablecoin account for businesses

Squads CEO Stepan Simkin explained why the firm launched Altitude and how he’s thinking about stablecoins

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto players eye more tokenization tests after latest SEC talk

VanEck launches its first tokenized fund after financial giants convene at SEC roundtable

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Analysts update COIN outlooks after Q1 results, Deribit deal

Stablecoin revenue a bright spot for the crypto exchange in Q1, as trading revenue dropped 19% quarter over quarter

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

What Stripe’s new Stablecoin Financial Accounts mean for adoption

Stripe announced Stablecoin Financial Accounts, which will allow businesses to have “stablecoin-powered accounts”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto industry sounds off on legislative speed bumps

As some Democratic senators oppose the latest draft of the GENIUS Act, Arizona’s governor calls bitcoin “untested”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Visa-Bridge link-up extends the stablecoin adoption narrative

Cardholders to make purchases with stablecoin balances at merchants across several Latin American countries

by Ben Strack /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterFinance

How private credit tokenization is leading the race in tokenization

A $2 trillion market ripe for disruption

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

The Breakdown

Stablecoins might unbundle banking (and then rebundle it)

Doing one thing well and leaving everything else out is often what disruptive technologies do best

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Revenue diversity fuels analyst’s latest COIN ‘buy’ rating

Why an analyst is kicking off COIN coverage with “buy” rating

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

How a yield-bearing settlement network reflects a tokenization trend

Amid industry talk about use cases for stablecoins and onchain RWAs, a settlement network for institutions is on the horizon

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Stablecoin transactions outpaced Visa payments last quarter: Bitwise

Q1 may have been “frustrating,” but things are looking brighter for Q2

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

What DeFi founders could learn from stablecoin success

Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick discussed how the firm is approaching investments in the current market

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

SOL remains bullish amid broader market stagnation

The asset surged over the past seven days to reach its highest-ever weekly close on the SOL/ETH pair

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

USDC’s ‘fueling’ stablecoin market cap rise: Wintermute

Taking a look at the biggest stablecoin players and where they stand

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana stablecoins have been ‘stickier than anticipated’

The stickiness could be the result of bear market conditions where users are swapping out of riskier tokens to hold stablecoins on Solana apps instead, a Blockworks Research analyst said

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Synthetix’s sUSD stablecoin sees continued depeg to $0.86

The depeg is part of a plan to improve sUSD’s capital-efficiency

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Empire NewsletterFinance

Stablecoin adoption is still 3 to 4 years away: van Eck

Agora’s Nick van Eck says stablecoin adoption will ramp up after an education period

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Agora CEO has 4 stablecoin classifications

Agora’s Nick van Eck wants to break stablecoins into four categories to highlight differences

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Congress keeps talking crypto amid trade war shifts

The House’s Digital Assets Subcommittee met today, and the next step for STABLE and GENIUS stablecoin bills is a floor vote

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Stablecoin infrastructure platform M^0 expands to Solana

M^0’s first Solana user will be a platform offering banking-like services with stablecoins

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

How tokenized private credit could hit $17.5B 

A new report from Centrifuge and Keyrock sets out the bull, bear and base cases for tokenized private credit and RWAs.

by Katherine Ross /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.