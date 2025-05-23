stablecoins
With the success of RWAs and stablecoins, DePINs could onboard the next wave of crypto users
Halliday CEO Griffin Dunaif said that there may be smaller margins on stablecoins, but lots of potential in the services around them
The Republican-sponsored GENIUS Act has passed a key procedural vote in the US Senate.
Squads CEO Stepan Simkin explained why the firm launched Altitude and how he’s thinking about stablecoins
VanEck launches its first tokenized fund after financial giants convene at SEC roundtable
Stablecoin revenue a bright spot for the crypto exchange in Q1, as trading revenue dropped 19% quarter over quarter
Stripe announced Stablecoin Financial Accounts, which will allow businesses to have “stablecoin-powered accounts”
As some Democratic senators oppose the latest draft of the GENIUS Act, Arizona’s governor calls bitcoin “untested”
Cardholders to make purchases with stablecoin balances at merchants across several Latin American countries
A $2 trillion market ripe for disruption
Doing one thing well and leaving everything else out is often what disruptive technologies do best
Why an analyst is kicking off COIN coverage with “buy” rating
Amid industry talk about use cases for stablecoins and onchain RWAs, a settlement network for institutions is on the horizon
Q1 may have been “frustrating,” but things are looking brighter for Q2
Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick discussed how the firm is approaching investments in the current market
The asset surged over the past seven days to reach its highest-ever weekly close on the SOL/ETH pair
Taking a look at the biggest stablecoin players and where they stand
The stickiness could be the result of bear market conditions where users are swapping out of riskier tokens to hold stablecoins on Solana apps instead, a Blockworks Research analyst said
The depeg is part of a plan to improve sUSD’s capital-efficiency
Agora’s Nick van Eck says stablecoin adoption will ramp up after an education period
Agora’s Nick van Eck wants to break stablecoins into four categories to highlight differences
The House’s Digital Assets Subcommittee met today, and the next step for STABLE and GENIUS stablecoin bills is a floor vote
M^0’s first Solana user will be a platform offering banking-like services with stablecoins
A new report from Centrifuge and Keyrock sets out the bull, bear and base cases for tokenized private credit and RWAs.